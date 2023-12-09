Nominees for Ernie Davis Award praise Elmira legend's continued impact

The nominees for the 2023 Ernie Davis Award were announced Saturday afternoon during a ceremony at the Arnot Mall in Horseheads.

Finalists are Elmira High School's Evan Garvin, Thomas A. Edison's Brycen Guinnip and Horseheads' Bradock Salisbury. All three are seniors.

The winner will be announced Dec. 14 during the Elmira Kiwanis Club luncheon at the Clarion Inn in Elmira. Area media, athletic directors and football coaches vote on the winner from the list of nominees.

The award goes to a player from one of the three Chemung County football programs and is based on football accomplishments, academic achievement and character.

Davis, an Elmira Free Academy graduate, won the Heisman Trophy for Syracuse University in 1961. He died of leukemia in 1963 and the award in his name has been handed out annually since.

Ernie Davis Award nominees from left: Elmira High School's Evan Garvin, Thomas A. Edison's Brycen Guinnip and Horseheads' Bradock Salisbury. The nominees were announced Dec. 9, 2023 during a ceremony at the Arnot Mall in Horseheads.

"There's a lot of excitement being nominated for this award," Garvin said. "It's really awesome to be nominated considering the things Ernie Davis was able to do on and off the field with his characteristics and sportsmanship and everything like that."

Said Guinnip: "Being a kid growing up in the Elmira area, everybody wants to be like Ernie Davis. Not only a football player, but a leader. He's just a big role model for kids my age and I just want to grow up to be like him."

Evan Garvin

Evan Garvin drops back to pass for Elmira in CBA's 49-20 victory in a NYSPHSAA Class AA quarterfinal Nov. 18, 2023 at Vestal.

Garvin helped Elmira capture the Section 4 Class AA championship this season. The Express quarterback completed 36 passes for 584 yards and nine touchdowns. He added 416 yards and seven touchdowns on 67 carries. Because of injuries and a weather-shortened game, Garvin played only eight full contests.

At linebacker, he added 14.5 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss.

Garvin carries a GPA in the 80s and has worked Elmira's annual youth sports camp for football and helped run youth games on Sundays.

"Evan has displayed remarkable growth and maturity over the years," Elmira coach Jimmy McCauley wrote in his nomination letter. "He has become a strong leader and role model to all. He leads by example, inspiring his teammates, fellow students and children in the community to work hard, be responsible and respectful, and to rely on each other as true team members."

Said Garvin of his time with the Express: "It was awesome. It’s a great program to be a part of, you learn a lot, you get everything you want out of it, you get a family from it."

Brycen Guinnip

He was a two-way starter at offensive and defensive line for the Spartans. His play at right guard helped Edison rush for 1,405 yards and 17 touchdowns this season on 257 attempts. Guinnip also excelled in pass blocking and notched 23 solo tackles at nose guard.

Guinnip carries a 92.7 GPA and volunteers for Edison's project graduation. He is also part of the BOCES New Vision program.

"From (the COVID) season until this very moment in time Brycen has continued to work and dedicate himself to getting better and improving his game on the field as a player and off the field as a person," Edison coach Kyle Erickson wrote. "The most gratifying feeling a coach can experience is to witness growth both as a player and a person. Brycen Guinnip exemplifies that feeling."

Guinnip didn't become a starter until his junior season. He said he put in a great deal of work in the weight room and during the offseason to achieve his football goals.

"It's a big leadership thing," Guinnip said of what he gained from football. "I learned how to lead people and take charge and look forward to my team being the best it can."

Bradock Salisbury

Bradock Salisbury (11) of Horseheads picks up a big gain as Josh McCawley (3) and Lucas Mosher block during the Blue Raiders' 37-8 win over Union-Endicott in a Section 4 Class A football semifinal Nov. 3, 2023 at Horseheads High School.

Over nine games, Salisbury carried 77 times for 787 yards, an average of 10.2 yards per rush. He ran for 10 touchdowns, had a kickoff return for a touchdown and caught 18 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns to help Horseheads advance to the Section 4 Class A final.

At free safety, Salisbury had 32 tackles, including two for a loss, a forced fumble and returned a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown. Because of a foot injury, his defensive time was limited in the second half of the season.

He carries a 93 average in the classroom and has volunteered for community activities such as youth sports, the Horseheads Food Bank, the Arctic League and the Horseheads Animal Shelter.

"Aside from his ability on the football field, it is Bradock the individual that I believe sets him apart," Horseheads coach Kevin Hillman wrote. "Bradock the person is just as special as the player."

Said Salisbury of his nomination: "Coming into the program as a freshman, it’s always been on my mind. Just being nominated, being here with these great athletes, it means a lot to me."

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Ernie Davis Award 2023 nominees announced