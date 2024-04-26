Nominees announced for 57th annual Hewitt Awards

Apr. 25—The Board of Associates of Mount St. Mary's Hospital will present the 57th Thomas E. Hewitt scholar-athlete awards at 11 a.m. May 5 at the Niagara Frontier Golf Club.

The program is presented by the Mount St Mary's Hospital Foundation. Fourteen scholar athletes from eight area high schools have been nominated for the honor.

The award is based on scholarship, athletic achievement and community service.

The presentation will be made at a brunch at the Niagara Frontier Golf Club. Niagara University hockey coach Jason Lammers will be the guest speaker.

Tickets for the brunch at $20.

Female nominees

Alyssa Caito (Niagara Wheatfield): A National Honor Society member and University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leader Award recipient, Caito holds a 101.47 weighted average. Caito is the captain of the lacrosse team, while also being a Section VI qualifier in golf. She plans to attend Providence, studying business and finance with a minor in French in the school's honors program.

Abigail Freatman (Wilson): A 101.43 weighted average earned Freatman the class valedictorian. She is the treasurer of the National Honor Society. Freatman served as a captain for the cross country and track and field teams. She hasn't made a college choice yet, but plans to major in biomedical engineering.

Quinn Hurley (Starpoint): The valedictorian of her class with a 102.01 weighted average, Hurley is the president of the National Honor Society. Hurley was the co-captain of the field hockey, lacrosse and track and field teams. She plans to enroll at the University of Michigan to major in biology.

Erika Kellar (North Tonawanda): Inducted into the National Honor Society and Tri-M Honor Society, Kellar has a 97.36 weighted average. She is a member of the jazz band, practices Irish dancing and was a member of the cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field and the flag football teams. Kellar plans to attend the University at Buffalo for nursing.

Hailey Martinez (Grand Island): In addition to a 94.1 weighted average, induction into the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society, Martinez served as captain for the Grand Island indoor and outdoor track and field teams and was the Section VI champion in the 55-meter dash. Martinez plans to attend the University at Buffalo to major in business.

Emily Mountain (Lewiston-Porter): Mountain maintains a 97 weighted average, with high honor roll recognition. She was a second-team All-Niagara Frontier League selection in basketball and soccer, helping both teams to Section VI championships. Mountain intends to go to Washington & Jefferson College to major in biology and Spanish.

Melia Towns (Lockport): A member of the National Honor Society, Towns is a Russell Sage Scholar with a 98 weighted average. She served as captain of the indoor and outdoor track and field teams. Towns intends to major in psychology at the school of her choice.

Ava White (Niagara Falls): The salutatorian of her class, White maintains a 95.5 non-weighted average. She was a member of the swim team and the captain of the softball team, earning back-to-back first-team All-Niagara Frontier League honors as a pitcher. White is committed to Saint Peter's, where she will play softball and major in psychology.

Male nominees

Gavin Farrell (Starpoint): Farrell is a member of the National Honor Society, National Science Society and National Math Society with a 97.88 weighted average. He is also a captain on the cross country and track and field teams. Farrell plans to attend Binghamton University to major in biomedical engineering.

Joseph Gayacs (Niagara Wheatfield): The class valedictorian with a 102.35 weighted average, Gayacs is the treasurer of the National Honor Society. He graduated from the UB gifted math program and is an Eagle Scout. Gayacs was captain of the cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field teams. Gayacs plans to attend Cornell to study aerospace engineering.

Brayden Lepsch (Wilson): He is a member of the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society and holds a 97.23 weighted average. Lepsch played football, hockey and track and field. He intends to go to Alfred State to major in electrical construction.

Elijah Linenfelser (Grand Island): Owning a 99.55 weighted average, Linenfelser has received a New York State Scholarship of Academic Excellence. He was a captain on the football, wrestling and track and field teams. Linenfelser intends to enroll at Geneva College to major in chemistry.

Matthew Long (Lewiston-Porter): Long is a member of the National Honor Society, Science Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society after earning a 102.56 weighted average. He was captain of Lew-Port's Niagara Frontier League championship swim team. Long plans to attend Niagara University, where he will major in biology.

Bryce Rodgers (Niagara Falls): A member of the National Honor Society, Rodgers holds a 95.07 non-weighted average, while being an active member of the school's theater club. Rodgers earned All-Niagara Frontier League recognition in bowling three times. He plans to attend Niagara University for accounting.