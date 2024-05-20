Nominations sought for The Tribune-Democrat High School Soccer Hall of Fame

Nominations are being sought for the second class to be inducted into The Tribune-Democrat High School Soccer Hall of Fame.

The hall recognizes players, coaches, referees and contributors within the media company’s coverage region on an annual basis. The hall of fame captures and preserves the rich heritage and tradition of local soccer, organizers said.

This past November, coach Fred Galiote, contributor Wilfred “Buddy” Nicholson, official Ray Leverknight and players Casey Gallaher and Ryan Henry were members of the first class to be inducted into the hall.

Individuals who have made significant contributions from schools covered by The Tribune-Democrat in Bedford, Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties can be nominated for the hall of fame, which will be housed in The Tribune-Democrat’s lobby.

Players must be five years removed from varsity play.

Coaches must be retired for five consecutive years prior to nomination.

Referees must have served in the area for at least 10 years.

Written nominations must not exceed 300 words.

To nominate someone for the hall of fame, complete and submit the electronic form at https://www.tribdem.com/soccer-nomination.

Nominations will be accepted through July 1. Previous nominations are on file and do not need to be submitted again.

A committee consisting of 10 people will vote on hall of fame candidates.

The first class was inducted between the Santa Fund Soccer Classic girls and boys games in November.

This year’s all-star contests will take place Nov. 21 at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium. The girls game will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the boys contest set to start at 7:30 p.m.