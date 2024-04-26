Nominations sought for third Sargent's Stadium at the Point Walk of Fame class

Apr. 26—Baseball fans will have an opportunity to help select the third class of the Sargent's Stadium at the Point Walk of Fame.

The Tribune-Democrat sponsors the promotion in conjunction with the Johns- town Mill Rats in the Prospect League.

Area sports fans can submit their nominations for the third class both online or through the mail until May 17.

"It's exciting to continue the tradition of honoring the greats of Johns- town who made an impact in the sporting community and competed in this historic stadium," Mill Rats General Manager Sarah Rex said.

Nominations may be submitted in three ways:

—Send the nomination via email to sarahr@millrats.com.

—Visit www.millrats.com and click on the "Walk of Fame" link to submit online.

—Mail your nominations to:

Johnstown Mill Rats

P.O. Box 522

Johnstown, Pa. 15907

Nominations will be accepted through May 17, then a list of finalists will be announced and voting will begin.

The 2023 class included former AAABA Tournament standout Maurice Berry, longtime umpire and official Robert "Willis" DeBouse and iconic AAABA manager and former Greater Johnstown High School coach Dee Dee Osborne.

The inaugural 2022 class included George Azar, Pete Duranko, Jack Ham, Frank Kush, Gene Pentz and Pete Vuckovich.

"The community has nominated and selected two great classes for the Walk of Fame, but we know there are many more worthy individuals who have performed at the Point over the decades," Tribune-Democrat Publisher Chip Minemyer said. "It's time to think back on all the teams that have called that venue home, or visited the stadium to compete — and bring forth those names so we can honor another group."

In their fourth season, the Mill Rats will open their 27-game home schedule with a pair of dates against Champion City on May 28-29 at Sargent's Stadium.

The Walk of Fame will be celebrated during a June 1 home game against the Lafayette Aviators.

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.