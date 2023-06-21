Nominations now open for 2023 Comcast Community Champion of the Year

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (June 21, 2023) — Today, Comcast announced nominations for the 2023 Comcast Community Champion of the Year are now open through August 1, 2023, at ComcastCommunityChampion.com. The prestigious annual award has recognized the philanthropic efforts of individuals within the NASCAR community. In the ninth year of this award, Comcast will surpass $1 million in total contributions made to organizations affiliated with previous champions and finalists with this year‘s awards.

To nominate and learn additional details about the award, visit ComcastCommunityChampion.com today through August 1, 2023.

Created in 2015, the Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award was designed to honor the incredible efforts of NASCAR industry members who are improving their communities. Comcast will select and honor three finalists, sharing their stories publicly. Following the finalists‘ selection, a committee of NASCAR and Comcast executives, as well as 2022 champion Jes Ferreira, will determine the Comcast Community Champion of the Year. The champion will receive $60,000 to their affiliated charity and the two other finalists will each receive $30,000 to their selected charities later this year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Creating positive change across communities is a core pillar of Comcast‘s mission and every year we look forward to telling the stories of these inspirational individuals within NASCAR who have selflessly dedicated their time and energy toward supporting others,” said Matt Lederer, Comcast‘s Vice President, Brand Partnerships and Amplification.

Any individual with a 2023 annual credential or NASCAR full season license from NASCAR‘s top-three national series are eligible to be nominated as a 2023 finalist, including:

• Team owners, drivers and all NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™ and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series™ employees

• Full-time employees of tracks that are currently on the schedule for NASCAR’s three series

• NASCAR Media members who have a Print, Broadcast or Photography Hard Card

• NASCAR Officials

• NASCAR Partners/Sponsors

• Family members of drivers and crew members

• Driver and team employees (motorhome drivers, agents, and managers etc.)

• Support industry personnel (engine builders, parts and service providers etc.)

Since the inception of the program, Comcast has donated to 24 different nonprofit organizations, furthering the impact of the philanthropic efforts of all finalists and champions. This year, Comcast will reach the milestone of having donated $1 million to deserving organizations in a nine-year span.

Advertisement

“It was truly an honor to have been named Comcast Community Champion of the Year last season,” said Vice President of Live Shows, CSM Production, Jes Ferreira. “Most importantly, Comcast‘s generosity benefited Foster Village Charlotte to support all of the life-changing work that they do for foster families in the region.”

Past champions include:

• Vice President of Live Shows, CSM Production, Jes Ferreira representing Foster Village Charlotte

• World Wide Technology Raceway Owner, Curtis Francois, representing Raceway Gives Foundation

• NASCAR driver, Bubba Wallace, representing the Live To Be Different Foundation

• Dover Motor Speedway President, Mike Tatoian, representing USO Delaware

• NASCAR champion, Joey Logano, representing the Joey Logano Foundation

• Chip Ganassi Racing‘s pit crew department representing Ronald McDonald House

• JR Motorsports fabricator, Wade Jackson, representing Camp LUCK

• NASCAR driver, Joey Gase, representing the Iowa Donor Network

In celebration of the 2023 Comcast Community Champion of the Year program and reaching the million-dollar mark, Comcast will be engaging within the community in Nashville, Tenn. NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams, who was a 2022 Comcast Community Champion of the Year finalist, will be visiting Seacrest Studios at Monroe Carell Jr. Children‘s Hospital at Vanderbilt as part of his work with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

Comcast has a storied history of strengthening communities each and every day of the year providing education opportunities and digital skills training to help create more pathways to economic mobility for young people and adults alike, most recently through its Project UP initiative. Backed by a $1 billion commitment to reach millions of people, Project UP encompasses the programs and community partnerships across Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky that connect people to the internet, advance economic mobility and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers and creators. For more information on Project UP and the latest news on efforts to address digital inequities, visit https://corporate.comcast.com/impact/project-up.