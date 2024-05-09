Nominate a Remarkable Athlete for Glamour's College Women of the Year Award

For more than 60 years, Glamour has recognized outstanding college women with our annual College Women of the Year Awards. Past honorees have included 1961 Barnard College sophomore Martha Stewart; Rutgers’ youngest female graduate at that time, Sheryl Lee Ralph; and Harvard University sophomore and poet Amanda Gorman. In 2021 we honored seven exceptional community college students (aged 20 to 74!). In 2022 we honored our top HBCU students, and this year we're thrilled to turn our focus toward collegiate athletes.

So if you’re a college athlete who has defied the odds, broken records, made a positive impact in your community, or simply excelled at your chosen sport, we want to hear from you. Apply now for a chance to join the ranks of our past honorees and make your mark as a leader and changemaker on and off the field.

Glamour has long supported and honored incredible women athletes such as Serena Williams, Alex Morgan, Billie Jean King, Allyson Felix, Candace Parker, and Simone Biles, and we're excited to highlight the stories of the future generation of stars.

Below you’ll find a form to nominate yourself (or a friend or family member) to be one of Glamour’s 2023 College Athletes of the Year. We also encourage college coaches and athletics administrators to nominate exceptional candidates; sometimes the best and brightest among us are a little shy when it comes to self-promotion.

We’re deeply looking forward to hearing from you, the phenomenal college athletes across the country who are breaking barriers, setting new standards, and making a positive impact in your communities.

To be eligible, you must be a college athlete at a Division 1, 2, or 3 accredited college or university and be in your freshman to junior year of study. We can’t wait to hear from you!

