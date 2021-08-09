Nominate a pandemic hero in Aiken County for HUGS banquet

Aug. 9—The coronavirus pandemic has made life difficult for many in the community.

Now, three local churches want to thank community members who stepped up.

HUGS, or Hearts United in Gifts of Service, is sponsoring a pandemic awards program for Aiken County Heroes.

Belvedere First Baptist Church in Belvedere, Be Ye Holy Ministries and Mount Transfiguration Baptist Churches in North Augusta are partnering together for this event to "shine light on 20 heroes that live in Aiken County who are tirelessly working to make life better for all of us."

Their mission is to host an awards banquet on Oct. 30 for the group. They will receive a certificate and booklet showcasing their work.

Nominations for a community member who has gone "above and beyond," are due by Aug. 31.

The selection committee will chose recipients by Sept. 30.

For more information, reach out to Gail Graham (gailgrahamsc@peoplepc.com), Kaye Mabe (alex.mabe@comcast.net) or Edith Buncomb (ebunc1559@gmail.com).

Samantha Winn covers the city of North Augusta, with a focus on government and community oriented business. Follow her on Twitter: @samanthamwinn and on Facebook and Instagram: @swinnnews.