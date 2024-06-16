Nomads keeper Firth joins Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq as coach

Goalkeeper Andy Firth joined Scottish giants Rangers in January 2019 [Getty Images]

Connah's Quay Nomads goalkeeper Andy Firth has left to take up a coaching role at Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq.

The 27-year-old has reunited with his former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as assistant goalkeeping coach, with former Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg named as Al-Ettifaq's head goalkeeping coach.

Firth played 32 times last season for Cymru Premier side Nomads, helping them lift the Welsh Cup.

"Big thanks to the Nomads for the past two years, finishing as Welsh Cup winners was the cherry on top," Firth wrote on social media.

"Gibbo [manager Neil Gibson) and staff have been top drawer from day one, great group of lads to share a dressing room with and some amazing volunteers behind the scenes."

Firth came through the academy at Liverpool before joining Barrow, then signed for Scottish giants Rangers in January 2019 but played just one game during his three-year spell at Ibrox. He joined Nomads in July 2022.