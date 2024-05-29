Noles set to host regional: What FSU fans can expect

May 28—After an impressive regular season and a loss in the ACC championship game to Duke, Florida State earned itself a No. 8 seed in the NCAA baseball tournament and the right to host a regional.

Florida State showed off its scoring prowess as they put up 33 runs in the first three games of the ACC tournament. They continued their trend of high scoring games in the conference tourney with a 12-9 win over Georgia Tech, a 12-7 victory over Virginia and a 9-6 win over Wake Forest.

They ultimately lost 16-4 to Duke in a game that did not reflect FSU's prowess on the diamond. It was the first time the 'Noles were held under five runs since May 10 when they lost 1-0 to Pitt.

Now, the Seminoles' attention turns to a shot at the national championship and a return to Omaha for the first time since 2019. The 'Noles will host their regional, which will include Alabama, UCF and Stetson. So, let's take a look at the competition.

'Noles fans beware of Stetson.

Florida State faced the Hatters twice this year and it wasn't an easy contest either time. The Seminoles took game one 1-0. The Hatters made FSU work for that narrow victory as their pitching staff allowing just four hits and one run.

FSU cycled through seven pitchers, though they did secure 12 K's and gave up just two hits. In game two Stetson surprised the 'Noles with a 10-5 upset. In that game Stetson had 11 hits, 10 RBI's and only struck out four times while FSU ran through seven pitchers again and Stetson only used four pitchers who allowed eight hits and five K's.

It's worth noting that these were both mid-week games, so don't look too much into the cycle of pitchers. However, a team like FSU should not be losing a mid-week game by five to Stetson. This Hatters team is dangerous and capable. They should not be underestimated.

Alabama finished 33-22 overall and were knocked out of the SEC tournament by SEC runner up South Carolina. They are a solid team, but their win percentage drops significantly when they face top tier programs. They were swept by Georgia and Kentucky and lost series to Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Auburn. They did step up and take down a top ten South Carolina team 2-1 in the series.

It's worth noting that Alabama was 8-12 when playing away and Tallahassee is five-and-a-half hours from Tuscaloosa, further than any other team in the regional. They will still have a lot of supporters, but there will certainly be more FSU and UCF fans in attendance and that could be a serious disadvantage for the Crimson Tide.

Finally, UCF finished the season 35-19. They were 12-9 away and had notable wins over similar opponents to FSU like Miami (4-3), No. 4 Florida (9-6 in Gainesville) and Stetson (7-1).

They tend to play close games with many of their wins or loses being decided by two or three runs. They aren't a very high scoring team, only scoring more than 10 runs in 13 out of 54 games.

The regional will begin on Friday at noon when Florida State will face Stetson followed by Alabama versus UCF at 6 p.m.