Noles open season with win over rival Hatley

Sep. 3—HATLEY — The Smithville Seminoles came out firing in their first half of the 2021 season, jumping out to a 26-0 lead on Hatley and cruising to a 33-13 victory for their ninth-straight win in the Monroe County rivalry series.

It was the season opener for both teams after each had to cancel games in Week 1 due to COVID-19 issues.

"That first quarter is just a glimpse of how good we could be," Smithville coach Chad Collums said. "We have to get in shape, and that's the result of having just one practice in a little over a week. I'm proud of the way we played, and I think we know what we need to work on. I'm excited about it."

The Noles (1-1) struck on their second play, with Fabian Sproulls breaking loose on a 41-yard touchdown run.

Tyler Lann hit Ryan Christian on a 22-yard touchdown with 5:58 left in the first, and Dylan Christian added a 55-yard scoring run.

"It felt like we have about 10 running backs and plenty of receivers," Dylan Christian said of the Noles' multi-faceted offense. "We're doing really good spreading the ball around and getting a good mix of running and passing."

Lann found the end zone himself late in the first on a 48-yard keeper, and Sproulls added his second score of the night midway through the third on a 1-yard run.

Smithville's defense held Hatley in check until the fourth quarter, despite missing Chandler Woodham, the leading tackler from last season.

"Losing Chandler, the guys stepped up and filled that gap," Collums said. "It showed the leadership of this senior team."

Hatley scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth. Logan Brown hit David Woods on a jump ball for a 26-yard scoring strike, and Carter Juranek added the final touchdown on a 5-yard run with 4:16 to go.

Extra Points

Turning Point: Smithville jumped out to a 26-0 lead in the first quarter, and its defense shut the Tigers out in the first half.

Point Man: Dylan Christian led the Seminoles in rushing with seven carries for 97 yards and a TD.

Talking Point: "I was really proud of how all of them fought in the second half. We got off to a slow start and made a lot of mistakes there in the first half, and it bit us, but we bounced back in the second half." — Hatley coach Clint Adair

Notes

—Hatley freshman quarterback Logan Brown was 8 of 14 passing for 93 yards and a TD.

—The Noles had just one turnover on a kickoff return after having eight in last year's season opener.

—Both teams are at home next week with Smithville hosting county rival Hamilton, and Hatley bringing in Mantachie for homecoming.