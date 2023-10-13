How Nolensville volleyball returned to TSSAA state tournament one season after shocking upset

NOLENSVILLE — Last October, Nolensville volleyball learned just how quickly a giant can fall.

The Knights, TSSAA Class AA state champions in 2019 and 2020 and Class AAA champs in 2021, spent the entire 2022 season ranked No. 1. They went 35-4 during the regular season, putting up an 8-0 record in one of Tennessee's toughest districts.

But Nolensville picked the District 10-AAA semifinals for its worst night of the season. No. 4 seed Ravenwood took advantage in a stunning, three-set win which ended the Knights' bid at a four-peat.

The memory of that night in Franklin has carried into 2023. Nolensville, which went a combined 122-17 during its run of three straight titles, isn't the juggernaut it's been in years past. Instead, the Knights know that all they need is for a few things to go right at the right time — just like what happened for Ravenwood a season ago.

With Thursday's 3-1 sectional victory over Green Hill (25-11, 25-9, 18-25, 25-12), Nolensville is returning to the state tournament for the fourth time since 2019.

"One of the things that I feel like this team did a good job with is realizing that this is a new year," said coach Brett Young. "... Just so proud of the resiliency they've shown."

"We never stopped working, we never stopped believing," said senior middle blocker Maggie Allred. "Even though losing all those games in the district was hard, we stayed together and just kept believing it was gonna work."

Nolensville (27-14) suffered a five-game losing streak in August. It finished with a losing record in district play after going 42-2 over the last four seasons. Despite a pair of wins to end the regular season, the Knights entered the District 11-AAA tournament seeded sixth out of eight teams.

Some of that had to do with the Knights' own struggles. The rest could be chalked up to their brutal schedule, with District 11 composed entirely of teams from volleyball hotbed Williamson County.

"Every Tuesday and Thursday we're playing a top-10 team in the state," Young said. "... What it does is prepare you for the tough moments. Our team didn't back down in those tough moments."

Last season's upset created a fine line for Nolensville to walk. Young didn't want his players to play with fear, but at the same time, he wanted them to understand that the words "elimination game" mean exactly that. Dominance in August and September meant little if the Knights couldn't bring it in October, too.

"We learned that we never want to feel that way again," said junior outside hitter Kaira Knox. "We never want to have regrets or feel like we held back or didn't go for certain balls. We just have to leave it all on the court."

Nolensville rolled through the district tournament without losing a single set, and did the same in the Region 6-AAA tournament against Lincoln County and Brentwood. Thursday, when the Knights dropped their first set in weeks, Young told them to relax, and they began the fourth set on a 17-4 run.

On record alone, Nolensville might not be one of the favorites in Murfreesboro. But the Knights are battle-tested and feature imposing front line led by Allred, a Florida Atlantic commit with 277 kills and 119 blocks this season, and Knox (414 kills, 68 blocks), a Western Kentucky commit.

And in complete opposite fashion to last season, they're playing their best exactly when they need to.

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA volleyball: Nolensville returns to 2023 state tournament