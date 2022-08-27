Nolensville in the Little League World Series: Live U.S. Championship Game updates vs. Hawaii

Nolensville Little League has a chance to make history this weekend.

Nolensville faces Honolulu (Hawaii) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC) in the United States Championship Game of the 2022 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The two teams played Wednesday, a 13-0 Hawaii win. The winner faces Curacao in the LLWS Final.

Follow along with the live game updates below.

US FINAL PREVIEW: Can underdog Nolensville beat Hawaii in Little League World Series? 'We just have to keep on believing'

MEET THE TEAM: Meet the Nolensville Little League baseball team as they play in the 2022 LLWS

LAST GAME: Grand slam powers Nolensville Little League to U.S. Championship Game

Nolensville in Little League World Series vs. Honolulu (Hawaii) U.S. Championship Game live updates:

GAME RECAP: Nolensville Little League falls 5-1 to Hawaii in U.S. Championship Game at LLWS

6th inning

Nolensville leads off with a Jack Rhodes single, but a lineout double play and a strikeout ends the game. FINAL: Hawaii 5, Nolensville 1

Nolensville will play a third-place consolation game against Chinese Taipei on Sunday morning.

4th inning

Nolensville is on the board! Jack Rhodes leads off with a single, moves to third base on a Hawaii fielding error then scores on a swinging bunt by Wright Martin. Nolensville leaves a runner on second base but cuts Hawaii's lead to 3-1.

Hawaii adds two more runs on a Ruston Hiyoto two-run home run. Hawaii leads 5-1.

3rd inning

Nolensville down 1-2-3 in the third. Hawaii's Cohen Sakamoto has thrown 12 no-hit innings in the LLWS.

Trent McNiel has his first 1-2-3 inning on the mound for Nolensville. Hawaii leads 3-0 halfway through the U.S. Championship Gam

2nd inning

Nolensville gets the lead batter on, with Wright Martin awarded first base after catcher's interference. But the next three batters go down in order.

Hawaii scores two more in the second inning on a single, walk and two-RBI single with two out. They lead 3-0.

Story continues

1st inning

We're underway! Nolensville goes 1-2-3 in the top of the first. Hawaii coming to bat against Nolensville starting pitcher Trent McNiel.

Hawaii gets a run with two out, with a Daly Watson RBI double making it 1-0. William Satinoff gets the final out of the innings on a pop-up to short.

A Twitter List by _NickGray

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nolensville Little League score vs Hawaii in LLWS U.S. Championship