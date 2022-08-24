Nolensville in the Little League World Series: Live game updates vs. Honolulu

Nolensville Little League continues its run at the Little League World Series on Wednesday against Honolulu, the West Region champions.

The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. CT start in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and will be televised by ESPN.

After defeating the Great Lakes Region champion Hagerstown, Indiana 5-2 on Monday night, Nolensville earned its third win in the tournament and moved on in the winner's bracket. Nolensville first defeated Middleboro, Massachusetts 5-3, then took down Snow Canyon 11-2 on Friday.

The winner of Wednesday's game will advance to play in the United States Final on Saturday, while the loser plays an elimination game on Thursday.

Nolensville in Little League World Series vs. Honolulu live updates:

