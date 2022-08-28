Nolensville in the Little League World Series: Live 3rd-place game updates vs. Chinese Taipei
Nolensville Little League concludes its Little League World Series run in the third-place consolation game on Sunday against Chinese Taipei in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Nolensville fell 5-1 to Honolulu, Hawaii in the U.S. Championship Game on Saturday. It's the only team Nolensville has lost to in this tournament.
Nolensville in Little League World Series vs. Chinese Taipei 3rd place game live updates
Third inning
Jack Rhodes has his first 1-2-3 inning.
Second inning
Chinese Taipei opens the scoring. After a single and a walk led off the second, a double steal with two out produces a run.
Caz Logue has an infield single, but nothing else in the Nolensville second inning.
First inning
Jack Rhodes will start on the mound in Nolensville's final game in Williamsport. He works around a two-out walk in a scoreless first inning.
Nolensville is down in order in the first inning.
