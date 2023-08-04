The NoleBook: Here are our notes from Day 2 of Florida State football fall camp

The second day of Florida State football’s fall camp put an emphasis on special teams on Friday.

In 2022, FSU defeated LSU due to a blocked extra point and beat Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl with a game-winning field goal, so the importance of the unit is not lost to head coach Mike Norvell and his team.

“The specialists are doing a really nice job here early in camp the first two days,” Norvell said. “I like what I am seeing from them. We are trying to get a lot of work with the (punt and kick) returners for those guys, putting in the best position as they continue to compete for that.”

Receiver Mycah Pittman was the main punt returner last season for the Seminoles. He transferred to Utah in the offseason. Running back Trey Benson was the main kickoff returner last season but as the lead back, he could see a decreased workload in the return game.

A host of players, including freshman Destyn Hill, have worked with the return teams to compete for a position.

Elsewhere, ETSU transfer and former Chiles star kicker Tyler Keltner had a big day. Keltner was 4-for-5 on kicks observed by the Democrat writers in attendance at the practice. He connected on two kicks from 51 yards and another from 47. He missed one kick from 42 yards out wide left but was able to bounce back and make it the next try.

Day 1 coverage: Florida State football brings big energy to first fall practice despite heat

FSU conference realignment rumors swirl: What we know about Florida State leaving the ACC

While the defense got the better of the offense on Day 1, the offense had a stronger day Friday.

“I thought the offense responded well,” Norvell said. “The passing game was able to be a little more efficient and had made some plays. We had a couple of runs.

“Obviously, we’re in just helmets, so it’s hard to get a real sense of what all that’s looking like.”

Norvell added the team will add shoulder pads on Saturday, the third practice of the first week of fall camp.

Jeremiah Byers, a transfer from UTEP, expressed his excitement about being able to do more as an offensive lineman with shoulder pads.

“I get to grab the pads now, so we’re good,” Byers said with a chuckle. “I don’t have to grab the jersey. I get to hold onto the guy's pads. So that’ll be fun.

“I know those guys are excited. They are talking like they can’t bull-rush us. I expect bulls all day tomorrow.

Here are other observations and standouts from the second practice.

Observations from Day 2 of FSU football practice

Keon Coleman made an impressive grab off a pass from Jordan Travis over defensive back Fentrell Cypress II.

Kalen Deloach deflected a pass from AJ Duffy. The sequence was followed by freshman Quindarrius Jones deflecting another AJ Duffy pass. He'd then pick off the deflection falling to the ground.

Wide receiver Carson Pielock made a contested grab off a pass from Brock Glenn.

Tate Rodemaker hit Destyn Hill on the comeback route, and Hill would beat out defensive back Harold Stubbs IV.

Rodemaker found Jimmy Casey, who made the contested grab over linebacker Brandon Torres for the touchdown.

Patrick Payton forced Travis out of pocket. Darrell Jackson closed the rushing lane to blow the play dead. He'd later force him out of the pocket again for a sack

Samuel Singleton broke through for a long touchdown down the sidelines

Linebacker Daniel Lyons put heavy pressure on Duffy for the sack.

Glenn hit wide receiver Hykeem Williams on a well-placed ball over the defender

Kevin Knowles II shut down a pass attempt from Travis during 7-on-7s.

Wide receiver Kentron Poitier made a good adjustment to make the catch from Duffy.

Quindarrius Jones made an impressive pick off of Duffy.

Tight end Markeston Douglas makes great one-handed, under pressure, off a pass from Duffy.

Benson hits the hole for a “big gain”. Novell missed the tackle and congratulated him.

Running backs Caziah Holmes, Samuel Singleton Jr., Demetric Stephens and CJ Campbell Jr. all had big rushing plays during the 11-on-11 competition.

Rodemaker good pass to Douglas. Second good grab of the day for Douglas.

Travis had a nice escape in traffic to avoid pressure from the defense.

Glenn nice placement pass to Williams.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Here are our thoughts following the 2nd day of Florida State fall camp | The NoleBook