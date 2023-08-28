Nolan Turner, Deadrin Senat, Kaylon Geiger among Bucs cuts

TAMPA — Safety Nolan Turner and former USF defensive tackle Deadrin Senat, two players who finished last season on the Bucs’ active roster, are among the players who have been waived as the team reaches the 53-man roster limit by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Bucs also began clearing the logjam at receiver, waiving rookies Taye Barber, Kade Warner and second-year pro Kaylon Geiger.

Among the players previously released, there’s running back Ronnie Brown, offensive linemen John Molchon and Michael Niese, linebacker Hamilcar Rashed, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert, safeties Aaron Young and cornerbacks Don Gardner and Rodarius Williams.

The Bucs began the offseason with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage as their starting receivers. But Gage tore his PCL during the joint workout with the Jets and was placed on injured reserve.

Rookie Trey Palmer made some splash plays early with touchdown receptions in each of his first two preseason games. Undrafted rookie Rakim Jarrett has impressed. The Bucs also have an experienced option in David Moore, a Seahawks free agent.

Turner played in five games after being signed off the practice squad, recording one special teams tackle. Senat finished with 10 tackles last season.

This story will be updated.

