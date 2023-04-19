Nolan Smith visits Arizona: Why it makes sense

Could the Arizona Cardinals be a good fit for Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith? Arizona currently holds the No. 3 selection in the NFL draft. However, the Cardinals are a prime candidate to trade back. If Arizona trades back, then the Cardinals may be targeting Nolan Smith.

Nolan Smith is typically projected to go in the middle of the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. One of Draft Wire’s latest mock drafts expects Smith to go to the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 22 selection of the draft.

That’s why we think if Arizona takes Smith, then it would be because the Cardinals traded back. Arizona is frequently projected to trade back; in order for a quarterback-needy team to select one of the top signal callers in the draft. The Cardinals need pass rush help and will likely have to lean on a rookie for production.

Nolan Smith has been compared to former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick ahead of the draft. Smith and Reddick are both undersized pass rushers, but both players have outstanding quickness and speed. Reddick recorded 12.5 sacks in his final season with the Cardinals. He has accumulated 39.5 sacks over his last three NFL seasons.

Nolan Smith is recovering from a torn pectoral muscle. Smith’s injury recovery hasn’t stopped him from having an outstanding predraft process.

Smith had a breakout performance at the 2023 NFL combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Now, he is expected to be a first round draft pick despite having a smaller frame.

Defensive lineman Nolan Smith of Georgia helped his draft stock at the combine. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Nolan Smith visited the Arizona Cardinals on the final day (April 19) of top 30 visits ahead of the draft.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news of Smith’s trip to visit the Cardinals in Arizona:

On the last day of Top 30 visits:

— #Georgia LB Nolan Smith is with the #AZCardinals.

