Nolan Smith signs big rookie contract with Philadelphia Eagles

Former Georgia defensive end Nolan Smith has signed his rookie contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia has now signed both of its first round picks in Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.

Now, it is time for Nolan Smith, who was the No. 30 pick of the 2023 NFL draft, to get to work. Smith has an outstanding athletic profile that is very similar to that of Eagles star edge rusher Haason Reddick. Smith and Jalen Carter will be key pieces on Philadelphia’s elite front seven. The Eagles topped the NFL in sacks last season and made it to the Super Bowl.

Like the contract for every first round pick, the Eagles will have a fifth-year option for Nolan Smith. Smith’s four-year, $11.9 million contract will keep him with several of his former Georgia teammates in Philadelphia for a few seasons.

Former Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo remains the only Philadelphia rookie that is unsigned.

Here’s a look at Nolan Smith signing his four-year contract with the Eagles:

