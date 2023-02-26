Nolan Smith’s NFL draft profile

Former Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith is one of the top defenders in this year’s NFL draft, despite missing a large chunk of the 2022 season due to a pectoral tear.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. currently has Smith rated among prospects as the No. 5 outside linebacker.

Here’s a look at NFL.com’s detailed draft profile for Smith ahead of the NFL Combine that will begin on Feb. 28. in Indianapolis.

NFL comparison: Samson Ebukam

Overview: Lower weight class edge defender with the toughness to mix it up with bigger players. Based purely upon his sleek but smallish frame, one might expect him to be more effective as a rusher than run defender but the opposite is true. Smith is hard to move off of his spot due to his technique and leverage, and he can be disruptive when firing into gaps. He can get off the mark as a rusher, but lacks the counters and contact balance to consistently assault the pocket at a high rate. Smith falls below the size standards some team might have for a 3-4 outside linebacker, but he plays team-first defense with quality technique that should help him translate to the pros.

Strengths: Plays with a team-first mindset and plus toughness. Attacks pulling blocks. First with hands to separate and stay ready. Rare point of attack leverage strength for his size.

Weaknesses: Slender through waist and hips, with a need for more mass. Unable to generate speed-to-power conversion. Rush plan can be monotonous and lacking counters. Squared up punch from tackle can derail his pass rush.

Sources tell us: “You worry about him holding up for 17 games with his size. I’m not worried about the toughness, but I just don’t know if he can carry more weight without it slowing him down.” — National scout for NFC team

