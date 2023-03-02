Nolan Smith’s emotional, outstanding NFL combine interview

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith was one of the leaders in the Georgia locker room during the 2022 college football season. Smith continued to be a leader and stuck with the program after suffering a season-ending torn pectoral injury against Florida.

Smith has a way with words. He is a leader and someone who NFL teams will want in their locker rooms. Smith did not hide from tough questions at his interviews. He also showed a sense of humor.

Nolan Smith is currently projected to be the No. 32 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, per Draft Wire.

What did Nolan Smith have to say at the 2023 NFL combine?

Smith emotionally remembers Devin Willock

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock tragically passed away earlier this offseason. Nolan Smith shared how deep the bond is with his fellow teammates at Georgia.

Smith details Georgia's outstanding run defense

Nolan Smith notes that Georgia’s outstanding run defense often only lines up six players in the box. This allows Georgia to dedicate more defenders to the pass. In fact, Georgia finished with the nation’s top run defense in 2022.

Nolan Smith learned hard work at Georgia

Media member declares Smith a winner of interviews

It is hard not to be impressed with Nolan Smith’s interviews.

Smith also had a great story about his after workout routine back in the day.

More NFL combine coverage

