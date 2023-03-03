Nolan Smith’s 4.39 40-yard dash stuns Twitter
Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Nolan Smith put on a show at the 2023 NFL combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Smith, who is no stranger to big performances in Indianapolis, posted a 41.5 inch vertical jump.
Smith played at Georgia from 2019 to 2022. He finished his Georgia career with 12.5 sacks. Unfortunately, Smith’s senior season was cut short due to a torn pectoral muscle he suffered against Florida. The edge rusher continued to be a leader for the Bulldogs and helped Georgia win back-to-back national championships.
Smith is certainly one of the winners of the NFL combine and is now more likely to be selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Let’s take a look at the reaction to his incredible performance:
Smith's incredible 40-yard dash
Smith posted an official 4.39 second 40-yard dash, which was the fastest of any linebacker or edge rusher at the 2023 NFL combine. Additionally, Smith’s 1.52 second 10-yard split was the fastest of any linebacker or edge rusher.
4.44u@GeorgiaFootball DL Nolan Smith is out of this world.
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
Nolan Smith's teammates go nuts
Nolan Smith’s Georgia teammates were very happy to see him post an excellent time in the 40-yard dash:
CONNECTION, it’s in our DNA 🧬
(via @fatchr7s)#GoDawgs #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/nRX6EwrdeR
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) March 2, 2023
Smith's rare athelticism
NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah points out that there has not been an athlete as explosive as Nolan Smith at his weight at the NFL combine ever.
Nolan Smith had a day! pic.twitter.com/R50Be72ue9
— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 2, 2023
Nolan Smith's 1.52 10-yard split would be the fastest EVER for an EDGE rusher at the NFL Combine.
— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 2, 2023
Georgia football has been on another level recently
Don’t think any program is developing the way @GeorgiaFootball is right now… It’s getting spooky
S/O to @coach_sinclair and @UGA_FBNutrition ‼️🐶
— Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) March 3, 2023
Them Georgia Boys Built DIFFERENT
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 2, 2023
Watch: Nolan Smith's speed versus NFL wide receivers
Nolan Smith vs. Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins.
WOW. @GeorgiaFootball @SmithNoland2
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
Smith's former teammates, media members react
MANNNNNN
— Malik Herring (@HerringMalik) March 2, 2023
During a week in which any good news is welcome, it sure is nice to have Nolan Smith in our lives.
— Brandon Adams (@DawgNationDaily) March 3, 2023
Nolan Smith will forever be one of the greatest Bulldogs to ever come through Athens. HATED losing him for the 2022 season early on in Jacksonville.
Hope this insane Combine day locks him into the First Round. #DamnGoodDawg #GoDawgs🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/xibpNg826R
— Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) March 2, 2023
Where is Smith's time against other Georgia football players
Nolan Smith's 4.39 is the 7th fastest time by a former #UGA player at the #NFLCombine since 1999. The top six:
4.28—Champ Bailey, 1999
4.31—Keith Marshall, 2016
4.32—Tim Jennings, 2006
4.33—Mecole Hardman, 2019
4.35—Chris Conley, 2015
4.37—Lewis Cine, 2022 pic.twitter.com/lMEunOL6iC
— Patrick Garbin (@patrickgarbin) March 3, 2023
Nolan Smith promotes Georgia football program
Nolan Smith promoted Georgia football and had some excellent interviews with the media throughout the week.
“Go Dawgs and go to Georgia”@SmithNoland2 🗣
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) March 3, 2023