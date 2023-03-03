Nolan Smith’s 4.39 40-yard dash stuns Twitter

Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Nolan Smith put on a show at the 2023 NFL combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Smith, who is no stranger to big performances in Indianapolis, posted a 41.5 inch vertical jump.

Smith played at Georgia from 2019 to 2022. He finished his Georgia career with 12.5 sacks. Unfortunately, Smith’s senior season was cut short due to a torn pectoral muscle he suffered against Florida. The edge rusher continued to be a leader for the Bulldogs and helped Georgia win back-to-back national championships.

Smith is certainly one of the winners of the NFL combine and is now more likely to be selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Let’s take a look at the reaction to his incredible performance:

Smith's incredible 40-yard dash

Smith posted an official 4.39 second 40-yard dash, which was the fastest of any linebacker or edge rusher at the 2023 NFL combine. Additionally, Smith’s 1.52 second 10-yard split was the fastest of any linebacker or edge rusher.

Nolan Smith's teammates go nuts

Nolan Smith’s Georgia teammates were very happy to see him post an excellent time in the 40-yard dash:

Smith's rare athelticism

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah points out that there has not been an athlete as explosive as Nolan Smith at his weight at the NFL combine ever.

Nolan Smith had a day! pic.twitter.com/R50Be72ue9 — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 2, 2023

Nolan Smith's 1.52 10-yard split would be the fastest EVER for an EDGE rusher at the NFL Combine. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 2, 2023

Georgia football has been on another level recently

Don’t think any program is developing the way @GeorgiaFootball is right now… It’s getting spooky S/O to @coach_sinclair and @UGA_FBNutrition ‼️🐶 — Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) March 3, 2023

Them Georgia Boys Built DIFFERENT — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 2, 2023

Watch: Nolan Smith's speed versus NFL wide receivers

Smith's former teammates, media members react

MANNNNNN — Malik Herring (@HerringMalik) March 2, 2023

During a week in which any good news is welcome, it sure is nice to have Nolan Smith in our lives. — Brandon Adams (@DawgNationDaily) March 3, 2023

Nolan Smith will forever be one of the greatest Bulldogs to ever come through Athens. HATED losing him for the 2022 season early on in Jacksonville. Hope this insane Combine day locks him into the First Round. #DamnGoodDawg #GoDawgs🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/xibpNg826R — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) March 2, 2023

Where is Smith's time against other Georgia football players

Nolan Smith's 4.39 is the 7th fastest time by a former #UGA player at the #NFLCombine since 1999. The top six: 4.28—Champ Bailey, 1999

4.31—Keith Marshall, 2016

4.32—Tim Jennings, 2006

4.33—Mecole Hardman, 2019

4.35—Chris Conley, 2015

4.37—Lewis Cine, 2022 pic.twitter.com/lMEunOL6iC — Patrick Garbin (@patrickgarbin) March 3, 2023

Nolan Smith promotes Georgia football program

Nolan Smith promoted Georgia football and had some excellent interviews with the media throughout the week.

