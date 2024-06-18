Nolan Siegel replaces Theo Pourchaire for rest of IndyCar 2024 season at Arrow McLaren

Arrow McLaren has announced its fourth — and presumably final — driver for its No. 6 Dallara-Chevrolet in 2024, announcing Nolan Siegel will replace Theo Pourchaire for the rest of the NTT IndyCar Series season.

Siegel made his second IndyCar start two weeks ago at Road America, where he finished 23rd. Siegel was in the No. 78 Dallara-Chevrolet in place of Agustin Canapino, who skipped the race after being embroiled in a controversy that involved Pourchaire being abused on social media by Canapino's fans.

Siegel worked with Arrow McLaren sporting director Tony Kanaan while trying to qualify for the 108th Indy 500 last month. Though he failed to qualify, he made an impression with Kanaan. With Siegel's stock on the rise after winning Le Mans with United Autosports' No. 22 in the LMP2 category, Arrow McLaren decided to pull the No. 6 from Pourchaire, the 2023 F2 champion who had been announced as its driver for the rest of the season last month.

“Stability and sustained growth are key to our long-term game plan here, and this is a significant step in that mission," team principal Gavin Ward said in a release. "First, I want to thank Théo for his time filling in on the No. 6 car with us in recent weeks. We’ve been working through musical chairs all season, and ultimately, making this change to Nolan now that he’s available gives us the chance to build a foundation for the future. He is a young, talented driver with an immense amount of experience at this stage of his career and we’re excited to continue on the upward journey together.”

Siegel, the 2023 Indy NXT rookie of the year, will take over the ride starting with Sunday's Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and the final nine races this year. He made his debut with Dale Coyne Racing in the $1 Million Challenge at The Thermal Club and also finished 20th in the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Siegel, 19, will become the youngest driver on the IndyCar grid.

“I’m looking forward to jumping right in with the Arrow McLaren team this week and confirming my place in the NTT IndyCar Series in papaya moving forward," Siegel said in a release. "This is an unexpected jump, but I’m thrilled to be in this position after a rewarding run in the Indy NXT by Firestone series with HMD Motorsports. I am looking forward to this new journey and learning alongside the entire team starting this weekend in my home state.”

Arrow McLaren started the 2024 season with David Malukas its No. 6 driver. But Malukas never made a start for the team after he was injured in a preseason bike riding accident and subsequently fired in April. Callum Ilott and Pourchaire had split time in the No. 6 through the first seven races this season.

With Siegel and Pato O'Ward under contract for 2024, Arrow McLaren still needs to finalize the future of the No. 7 that has been driven by Alexander Rossi the past two seasons. Ward declined to get into specifics on when the team would announce its full lineup for next year.