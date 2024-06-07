Nolan Siegel replaces Agustin Canapino at IndyCar Road America after online abuse incident

ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin — In the latest twist of an ugly story involving social media abuse and hatred, Agustin Canapino "will be taking a leave of absence" from Juncos Hollinger Racing's No. 78 Dallara-Chevrolet this weekend at Road America.

Indy NXT winner Nolan Siegel, who attempted to make the Indy 500 last month after making his IndyCar debut in the 2024 season opener, will make his second career start in place of Canapino.

In a statement, Juncos Hollinger Racing said, "The growth of online abuse and harassment resulting from the events of this week have led to a very difficult experience for Canapino, the team and the entire IndyCar fan base, and the safety of Agustin and the rest of the competitors has to be considered first and foremost. Abuse, hatred, and harassment in any form is a detriment to this sport, and we must prioritize the mental and physical well-being of both our drivers and our competition.

“Online abuse is unacceptable, and we need to ensure that our drivers are prepared both mentally and physically when they get in the car,” said Brad Hollinger, Co-Owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing.

“We are saddened by the events that led to this scenario.”

The decision comes in the aftermath of an incident in last Sunday's Detroit Grand Prix. Arrow McLaren driver Theo Pourchaire, who was penalized after running into Canapino during the race, said he received online abuse and death threats from Canapino's fan base.

Arrow McLaren and JHR both released statements condemning online hate. But on Thursday, Arrow McLaren severed a strategic alliance with JHR after social media activity by Canapino, who posted that he also was subjected to abuse and also liked several posts questioning whether Pourchaire received threats.

"This decision follows actions that occurred earlier this week on social media in regards to an on-track incident," Arrow McLaren said in a statement announcing the end of its JHR alliance. "As reflected in the team's social media community code, Arrow McLaren will not tolerate any form of abuse or discrimination and totally condemns the online abuse directed toward our team and driver."

IndyCar also released a statement Thursday: "No one should be the victim of online abuse or threats. IndyCar has been in touch with both teams to discuss this matter and made certain where we stand. We all have a responsibility to reinforce a welcoming atmosphere and firmly denounce clear violations of online conduct."

In its Friday statement, JHR said it was "working directly with IndyCar to create a better community for our fans, drivers and team members, uniting to make IndyCar a welcome sport for all."

