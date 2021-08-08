Nolan Finley: Wean Americans from handouts

Aug. 8—America's economy is back. Recovered, healthy and growing.

Friday's unemployment report was no less than astonishing. Just a little more than a year after the jobless rate hit a 50-year high of 14.8% and 180,000 businesses were shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment today stands at just 5.4%.

That's below the 5.7% average over the past half-century. In July, 943,000 jobs were created. And average pay rose 4%. Second quarter growth came in at a sizzling 6.4% annual rate. Instead of laying off workers, employers are scrambling to hire them.

That's a phenomenal turnaround from where we were in the desperate days of 2020.

It speaks to the fundamental soundness and resilience of the American economic system.

Democrats, who hold total power in Washington, ought to be doing a happy dance. They're heading into what could be a difficult mid-term election riding an economic boom, and that almost always translates into ballot box success.

So what are they doing instead?

Trying to convince Americans that the crises spun off by the pandemic are still raging, and warrant a continued heavy intrusion by the government into the private economy.

Ignoring that jobless numbers are falling apace for women, Blacks and other minorities, they are peddling an exaggerated message of inequity to justify a complete upending of the free market.

And worse, just as the comeback is reaching full steam, they're risking overloading the boiler with massive deficit spending, throwing money at people who now have the means to help themselves.

With more people working, wages rising and 9 million job openings still unfilled, it's time to wean Americans off the federal teat.

The massive handouts must end to take the government out of competition with the private sector and tamp down the growing specter of inflation.

President Joe Biden nearly took an important first step last week by letting the moratorium on evictions expire (see our editorial), but got bullied by the far left into a likely illegal extension.

Story continues

A similar moratorium on federal student loan payments was set to expire next month, but Biden extended it Friday under the same pressure from the Sanders/Ocasio-Cortez wing of the Democratic party.

If such relief programs don't go away when the emergency ends, they never will.

Democrats are hell-bent on continuing supplemental unemployment checks in defiance of the rapidly falling jobless numbers.

And they're hard at work figuring out how to ram through a $3.5 trillion "human infrastructure" package that would make government the provider of cradle-to-grave benefits that people with jobs in a period of robust growth ought to be able to provide themselves.

From an economic standpoint, America came through the pandemic admirably well. When the biggest problems businesses face are finding enough labor and supplies to meet surging demand, it's a solid indication that there's nothing wrong that can't be fixed by letting the marketplace work.

There are times when people need extraordinary help from their government. The COVID-19 era was one of them. But we're on the other side of it now.

Democrats should put their socialist ambitions back in the box, end the handouts and trust Americans to seize the opportunities now available to start taking care of themselves again.

Twitter: @NolanFinleyDN

