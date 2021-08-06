Nolan Finley: Nolan Out Loud: Fly the rowdy skies

Aug. 6—What in the Sam Hill has happened to airline passengers? Since airlines resumed full flight schedules, incidents involving unruly passengers have skyrocketed.

Just this week, a man traveling on a Frontier Airline flight had to be duct taped to his seat after groping and assaulting a flight attendant.

And a Florida woman was removed from a plane in South Dakota after she exposed herself to other passengers.

This year, the Federal Aviation Administration says there have been 3,500 incidents of bad behavior by passengers. While most involve objections to mask wearing, nearly 600 were serious enough to merit an investigation. That's roughly four times the number in 2019.

The FAA is asking airports not to over-serve passengers in lounges before they board, and to end the practice of to-go cups for those who haven't finished their drinks before having to leave for the gates.

Creating a no-fly list for those who act out on planes might be an effective step as well. As would civility training for sassy flight attendants.

Assault on Constitution

President Joe Biden acknowledged he likely lacked the legal authority to extend a moratorium on evictions that was previously ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. But he did it anyway, in his words, "to keep this going for a month, at least. I hope longer." He was bullied into his illegal action by his party's far-leftists, who could care less about the law. Former President Trump, whom the left deemed a threat to the Constitution, never ignored a Supreme Court ruling this blatantly.

No way

The Biden administration announced an emissions standards deal with automakers that will require a 50 mpg fleet average and demand 40% of vehicles be electric by 2030. That's just eight years. It's a ridiculous time table. Neither the government nor private industry has a plan in place for building out a nationwide network of charging stations to support such a large fleet. And consumer acceptance of EVs is still lagging. That's a lot of change needed in just a few years to hit the target.

Story continues

ETC.

Check out Ingrid Jacques' column today on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's hypocritical switch in COVID-19 policy.

RIP AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, dead at 72. The last time I saw him he was standing outside our building in 1995 inciting newspaper strikers to self-destruct.

Most of what I write is accessible only with a premium content subscription. Fortunately it's cheap. Sign up here.

Sign up for the Nolan Out Loud morning report at detroitnews.com/newsletter