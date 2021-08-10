Nolan Finley: Nolan Out Loud: The end is near

Aug. 10—Back when Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was running for president, he became noted for screaming "It's too late!" when the subject of climate change came up.

Turns out, he was right. The United Nations' latest climate change report declares that it is already too late to avoid the temperature spikes scientists say will be catastrophic.

If we can't stop the disaster, what are our choices? We could give up and have a big party in the time we have left; we could continue to destroy our economy and throw millions into poverty in a futile effort to stop the inevitable; or we could focus all our efforts on adapting to higher temperatures and countering their worst affects.

I'd choose the latter.

When you put the federal printing press on continuous run, there's no end to the money you can spend. Having already been granted $11 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds to spend by state and local government and schools, Michigan is now in line for another $8 million from the bipartisan, $1 trillion infrastructure bill, should it pass. And it is expected to move through the Senate today. Lord knows we need the money. Few places have worse roads and bridges than Michigan. The state has been trying to scrape together a few billion dollars at a time to fix them, as well as to replace aging water lines. Now it all should get finally get done, thanks to Congress' willingness to spend money it doesn't really have. But we might as well drive nation to bankruptcy court on smooth roads.

Parents protesting the possibility that Critical Race Theory will become part of their children's school curriculum should go to school board meetings armed with an alternative. The best option is Hillsdale College's 1776 project, which was developed at the behest of former President Donald Trump and scrapped by President Joe Biden on his first day in office. Partisan politics aside, the curriculum is an honest and fair piece of work that doesn't ignore the nation's dark history but also doesn't smother students in inherited guilt. And the best part — it stresses civics and citizenship.

Canada opened its borders to non-essential travel from the U.S. Monday. But America won't reciprocate until at least Aug. 20 under Biden's policy. That isn't very neighborly.

She may be royalty, but Queen Elizabeth isn't spared from the misery of having rotten children. Her son, Prince Phillip, is being sued for sexual abuse by one of the victims of the late pervert Jeffery Epstein.

The pentagon wants to make the COVID vaccine mandatory for all 1.4 million U.S. troops. Can the rest of the nation be far behind?

