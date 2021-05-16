Nolan Arenado's solo home run
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Nolan Arenado muscles a ball to left-center field for a solo home run, making it 6-2 in the top of the 6th
Nolan Arenado muscles a ball to left-center field for a solo home run, making it 6-2 in the top of the 6th
The Nets opened the year at +900 to win it all, but are currently the betting favorite at +230.
TURIN, Italy (Reuters) -A hat-trick from Ante Rebic helped AC Milan thrash struggling Torino 7-0 in Serie A on Wednesday to move a step closer to securing a return to the Champions League next season. Milan have not played in Europe's premier competition since 2014, but a comprehensive victory in Turin kept them third in the standings, three points clear of Juventus in fifth with two games to play. Full back Theo Hernandez scored early on with a thunderous strike, before Franck Kessie's penalty gave Milan a two-goal lead at the interval.
GRANADA, Spain (Reuters) -Real Madrid swatted aside Granada 4-1 on Thursday to ensure the La Liga title race will go down to the wire. Despite missing a number of first-team regulars, Real started the stronger and first-half strikes from Luka Modric and Rodrygo put the visitors in control. Such was their dominance that even when Jorge Molina halved the deficit on 71 minutes, tapping in after Thibaut Courtois had kept out Luis Suarez's initial effort, they rarely looked troubled.
There won't be much intrigue when the NBA hands out its annual awards.
With the NBA regular season wrapping up, let's see what the first round of 2021-22 fantasy basketball drafts could look like.
Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) with a deep 3 vs the Chicago Bulls, 05/15/2021
Lance might be the starter before you know it. And what about Justin Fields and Mac Jones?
There will be no mysteries when Tampa Bay and Florida meet in the first round of the playoffs after facing off eight times this season and twice in the past week. Same deal for Montreal and Toronto, who have played 10 times since mid-January. “I don’t want to say it takes kind of some of the fun out it, but it does because you know a lot more what to expect,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.
Rangefinders will make their major debut at next week's PGA Championship, aimed at speeding the pace of play even as several top golfers worry it will do nothing or cause slowdowns instead.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Nikola Jokic scored 16 of his 31 points in the first quarter as the Denver Nuggets took control and the playoff-bound Nuggets held off a second-half rally in a 114-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. JaVale McGee had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Vlatko Cancar scored a career-high 14 points off the bench for Denver. The Nuggets rested Michael Porter Jr. after clinching home-court advantage in the first round with their 117-112 victory at Charlotte in their previous game.
It'll take more than an errant shot to rattle Dottie Pepper, a two-time major champion and 17-time LPGA winner.
Just four years ago, former Wisconsin running back Corey Clement was playing on the world's biggest stage and helping the Philadelphia
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) Gregg Popovich took Saturday off, for good reason. There was no way he was going to miss Tim Duncan's enshrinement into the Basketball Hall of Fame. The Spurs played Saturday afternoon without their head coach, after Popovich made the decision to fly to Connecticut to see Duncan - with whom he won five NBA championships - officially go into the Hall alongside Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and six others.
Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond could learn a thing or two from Kirk Cousins. Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer seems to think so, anyway.
Did Tony Ferguson have a point when he used the one-liner against Michael Chandler at the UFC 262 pre-fight press conference?
Ja'Marr Chase commanded all the attention at Cincinnati Bengals rookie minicamp.
Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields worked out for the first time at Bears' rookie minicamp. Get a look at what Twitter said from the media.
LeBron James said his ankle felt "10 times better" than when he first returned, once again fortifying the Lakers' championship hopes.
For the second time this week, the Packers have signed a quarterback. Kurt Benkert, who was brought in for a tryout during this weekend’s rookie minicamp, has signed with the team, he announced on Twitter. Benkert spent the last three years in Atlanta, mostly on the practice squad, and has never played in a regular-season [more]
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers hailed the "historical achievement" of his side in beating Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday to lift the FA Cup for the first time in the club's 137-year history.