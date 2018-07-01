Nolan Arenado: ‘I’m tired of coming to the ballpark and losing’

Mets starter Jacob deGrom isn’t the only one tired of losing. Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado expressed the same sentiment on Friday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Coincidentally, the Rockies entered play Sunday on a three-game winning streak, but are still 41-42 and in fourth place in the NL West.

Arenado said, “I just get pissed because I don’t want to lose anymore. I’ve only been to the playoffs once and it was only one game. And I really want more than that.” Indeed, the Rockies lost the 2017 NL Wild Card game 11-8 to the Diamondbacks, their only postseason appearance during Arenado’s career.

Arenado continued, “I’m tired of coming to the ballpark and losing. We work too hard as a group to experience that. I’m not saying I go home questioning, like, ‘I don’t like this place.’ I love it here. But yeah, I want to win. And the more we lose, the more I — if you lose all the time, nobody wants to be there.”

The Rockies have Arenado under team control for one more year as he enters his fourth and final year of arbitration eligibility after the season. He’s earning $17.75 million this season. The Rockies aren’t under any pressure to move Arenado, at least not until the offseason or this time next year. In the meantime, Arenado is hoping the front office makes upgrades via trade so the club can hang around in the NL West with the Diamondbacks, Dodgers, and Giants. Arenado said, “There’s urgency. There has to be. I know we’re only at the halfway point, but we’re not trying to lose ground. These other teams, they’re going to pick up guys. The Diamondbacks, the Dodgers, the Giants, they’re going to make moves if they’re close. We have to stay close because we want to be able to compete with those teams. But the more ground we lose, we’re going to be in trouble. They’re going to be better and we have to trust who we have in here because that’s how (the front office) usually approach it.”