Nolan Arenado, Byron Buxton Among 2017 Gold Glove Award Winners

The 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards have been handed out, and this year's list of winners features more than a few familiar faces.

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado highlights a number of repeat winners by winning his fifth-consecutive Gold Glove award in his first five seasons in the major leagues. Cubs rightfielder Jason Heyward, who has struggled at the plate in recent years, picked up his fourth Gold Glove in a row in fifth overall. Heyward leads all outfielders in defensive runs saved with 138 since 2010. Diamondbacks ace Zack Grienke also picked up his fourth-consecutive Gold Glove after not making an error all season and conceding just five steals.

Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford picked up his third-consecutive Gold Glove, in the process becoming the first National League shortstop to three-peat since Jimmy Rollins in 2007-09. Braves centerfielder Ender Inciarte and Red Sox right fielder both won their second-consecutive Gold Glove.

There were only six first-time award winners—Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman, Angels catcher Martin Maldonado, Twins second baseman Brian Dozier, Twins center fielder Byron Buxton, Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart and Marlins left fielder Marcel Ozuna. Barnhart, who made only one error in 110 games this season, became the first Reds catcher to win the award since Hall of Famer Johnny Bench.

Here's a full list of the 2017 Gold Glove Award winners.

American League

Pitcher: Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays (first award)

Catcher: Martin Maldonado, Angels (first award)

First base: Eric Hosmer, Royals (third award)

Second base: Brian Dozier, Twins (first award)

Shortstop: Andrelton Simmons (third award)

Third base: Evan Longoria (third award)

Left field: Alex Gordon (fifth award)

Center field: Byron Buxton, Twins (first award)

?Right field: Mookie Betts, Red Sox (second award)

















National League

Pitcher: Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks (fourth award)

Catcher: Tucker Barnhart, Reds (first award)

First base: Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks (third award)

Second base: D.J. LeMahieu, Rockies (second award)

Shortstop: Brandon Crawford, Giants (third award)

Third base: Nolan Arenado, Rockies (fifth award)

Left field: Marcel Ozuna, Marlins (first award)

Center field: Ender Inciarte, Braves (second award)

?Right field: Jason Heyward, Cubs (fifth award)?















