Harper homers, Phils split with Mets after Nola ties K mark

  • Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    1/15

    Phillies Mets Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • New York Mets fans react toward Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper after Harper hit a home run during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    2/15

    Phillies Mets Baseball

    New York Mets fans react toward Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper after Harper hit a home run during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    3/15

    Phillies Mets Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, left, celebrates with relief pitcher Hector Neris, right, after the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    4/15

    Phillies Mets Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, left, celebrates with relief pitcher Hector Neris, right, after the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen leaps at the wall to catch a ball hit by New York Mets' Albert Almora Jr. for an out during the second inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    5/15

    Phillies Mets Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen leaps at the wall to catch a ball hit by New York Mets' Albert Almora Jr. for an out during the second inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, second from left, watches the ball that New York Mets' Dominic Smith, right, hit for a walkoff RBI-single during the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    6/15

    Phillies Mets Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, second from left, watches the ball that New York Mets' Dominic Smith, right, hit for a walkoff RBI-single during the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Mets' Francisco Lindor celebrates after hitting an RBI-single to tie during the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    7/15

    Phillies Mets Baseball

    New York Mets' Francisco Lindor celebrates after hitting an RBI-single to tie during the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • New York Mets' Michael Conforto (30) hugs Dominic Smith after Smith hit an RBI-single during the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. The Mets wo 2-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    8/15

    Phillies Mets Baseball

    New York Mets' Michael Conforto (30) hugs Dominic Smith after Smith hit an RBI-single during the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. The Mets wo 2-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • New York Mets' Kevin Pillar hits an RBI-single during the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    9/15

    Phillies Mets Baseball

    New York Mets' Kevin Pillar hits an RBI-single during the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, second from left, reacts after New York Mets' Francisco Lindor hit an RBI-single during the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    10/15

    Phillies Mets Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, second from left, reacts after New York Mets' Francisco Lindor hit an RBI-single during the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • New York Mets' Francisco Lindor celebrates after hitting an RBI-single to tie during the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    11/15

    Phillies Mets Baseball

    New York Mets' Francisco Lindor celebrates after hitting an RBI-single to tie during the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • New York Mets' James McCann, left, celebrates with teammate Francisco Lindor, right, after Lindor scored the winning run on a single by Dominic Smith during the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    12/15

    Phillies Mets Baseball

    New York Mets' James McCann, left, celebrates with teammate Francisco Lindor, right, after Lindor scored the winning run on a single by Dominic Smith during the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Mets' Dominic Smith gestures to his teammates after hitting a walkoff RBI-single during the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    13/15

    Phillies Mets Baseball

    New York Mets' Dominic Smith gestures to his teammates after hitting a walkoff RBI-single during the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper (3) and Travis Jankowski (9) celebrate with teammates after the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    14/15

    Phillies Mets Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper (3) and Travis Jankowski (9) celebrate with teammates after the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Maton, left, slides past New York Mets catcher James McCann to score on a double by Aaron Nola during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    15/15

    Phillies Mets Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Maton, left, slides past New York Mets catcher James McCann to score on a double by Aaron Nola during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets fans react toward Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper after Harper hit a home run during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto, left, celebrates with relief pitcher Hector Neris, right, after the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen leaps at the wall to catch a ball hit by New York Mets' Albert Almora Jr. for an out during the second inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, second from left, watches the ball that New York Mets' Dominic Smith, right, hit for a walkoff RBI-single during the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor celebrates after hitting an RBI-single to tie during the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets' Michael Conforto (30) hugs Dominic Smith after Smith hit an RBI-single during the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. The Mets wo 2-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets' Kevin Pillar hits an RBI-single during the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, second from left, reacts after New York Mets' Francisco Lindor hit an RBI-single during the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor celebrates after hitting an RBI-single to tie during the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets' James McCann, left, celebrates with teammate Francisco Lindor, right, after Lindor scored the winning run on a single by Dominic Smith during the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets' Dominic Smith gestures to his teammates after hitting a walkoff RBI-single during the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper (3) and Travis Jankowski (9) celebrate with teammates after the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Maton, left, slides past New York Mets catcher James McCann to score on a double by Aaron Nola during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MIKE FITZPATRICK
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Nola went on a record-tying run of strikeouts and Bryce Harper sealed his homer with a kiss.

Long day of baseball at Citi Field, but it certainly wasn't bland.

Harper blew smooches at a booing crowd to punctuate his drive, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 2-1 in eight innings Friday night for a doubleheader split after Nola matched a long-standing major league mark with 10 straight Ks in the opener.

“In today’s game, what an accomplishment,” Harper said. “I’ll always remember that one.”

Odúbel Herrera drove in the tiebreaking run with a groundout against Mets reliever Sean Reid-Foley (2-1) in the eighth as both games took an extra inning to decide.

Nola tied Tom Seaver’s record for consecutive strikeouts set 51 years ago, but New York rallied to win the first game 2-1 in eight innings on big hits by a fired-up Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith.

“Pretty cool being in a category with Tom,” Nola said. “It’s a cool accomplishment, but winning’s cooler in my opinion.”

In the nightcap, New York loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh, but Archie Bradley (3-1) allowed only pinch-hitter James McCann's tying sacrifice fly.

Demoted closer Héctor Neris retired Lindor, Pete Alonso and Smith with the automatic runner in scoring position for his 11th save in 16 chances. Neris struck out Smith to end it as Philadelphia's beleaguered bullpen finally closed one out to snap a four-game slide.

Phillies left fielder Andrew McCutchen robbed Albert Almora Jr. of an early two-run homer.

“It's the difference in the game, for sure," Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi said. “Just a great play.”

Harper hit his 11th homer of the season and third in four games on an 0-2 pitch from starter David Peterson to put the Phillies ahead 1-0 in the sixth.

When he reached the dugout, Harper donned the team's oversized straw home run hat and feigned kisses to agitated Mets fans, even popping back out to wave again.

“Fired up with the boys of course, and I have a lot of fans here in Citi Field so just thought I’d say hi and let them know I’m still here,” Harper said. “It’s always fun coming in here. We always badger back and forth. I mean, we have ever since I was 19.”

In the opener, Nola was one strike from standing alone in pitching history. He settled for a tie with Seaver at 10 Ks in a row before the Phillies blew another lead.

New York took advantage of an embarrassing two-base error by reliever José Alvarado, who overthrew first base on a comebacker while clinging to a 1-0 advantage in the seventh.

First baseman Rhys Hoskins, with sunglasses perched uselessly atop the bill of his cap, had trouble seeing the ball in the evening glare and ducked a bit as the throw sailed just over his mitt.

That led to Lindor's tying single with two outs, and Smith — after squaring to bunt on a previous pitch — won it with an RBI single off Ranger Suárez (3-2) in the eighth.

“I think it was real important that we bounced back,” Girardi said. “You don’t lose too many games where a first baseman loses the ball in the sun. It’s probably a matter of 10 or 15 minutes. If it’s before or after we’re probably fine. It’s an unbelievable way to lose a game.”

Seaver fanned his final 10 hitters for the Mets in a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres at Shea Stadium on April 22, 1970.

The Hall of Famer's mark for consecutive strikeouts remained unmatched for more than five decades until Nola whiffed Michael Conforto with a changeup leading off the fourth at Citi Field, which replaced Shea Stadium as the Mets’ home in 2009 on an adjacent site in Queens.

“I guess I wasn’t really thinking about anything except getting him out,” Nola said, adding he'll probably get the souvenir ball authenticated and put it in a little box at home.

Nola also singled off the left-field wall and doubled home Philadelphia's run against starter Taijuan Walker during a sensational all-around performance that resembled a Little League star.

“I got no pop,” a grinning Nola said with a chuckle. “I thought I got my first one.”

The right-hander equaled a career high with 12 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of two-hit ball, but the Phillies couldn't hang on.

Seth Lugo (1-0) struck out three in the top of the eighth and stranded two runners for the NL East leaders, who have split three doubleheaders in seven days.

“We'll take the split, move forward,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said.

Featuring a nasty knuckle curve, Nola started and ended his streak with punchouts of Conforto. With the crowd chanting his name, Alonso halted the astounding run of strikeouts when he reached across the plate to poke a 1-2 slider inside the right-field line for a line-drive double.

Nola actually got off to an inauspicious start. He hit leadoff batter Jeff McNeil with a curveball in the first inning and then gave up a double to Lindor that left runners at second and third.

The right-hander struck out Conforto, Alonso and Smith in succession to keep New York off the scoreboard, and didn’t stop there. James McCann, Kevin Pillar and Luis Guillorme went down in the second, then Walker, McNeil and Lindor in the third — all wearing a patch with Seaver’s retired uniform No. 41 on their sleeves.

“They knew there was a string of strikeouts going on, and they knew how good he was because they kept talking about it,” Rojas said.

Seven strikeouts during Nola’s run were swinging. He caught Smith, McCann and Walker looking.

The streak alone gave Nola his 19th double-digit strikeout game and third this season.

“Nola threw unbelievably well. That game’s got to be won and we weren’t able to do it,” Harper said.

Under pandemic rules, both games were scheduled for seven innings in a doubleheader created to make up an April 15 rainout.

BOOSTER SHOT

In the second game, Phillies starter Matt Moore allowed three hits over five shutout innings in an encouraging return from the injured list.

“Shot in the arm for us right there,” Harper said.

BACK IN THE BIGS

Philadelphia called up reliever Neftalí Feliz, the 2010 AL Rookie of the Year, from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Feliz hasn't pitched in the majors since August 2017 with Kansas City.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Sam Coonrod was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, with right forearm tendinitis.

Mets: Marcus Stroman threw a bullpen and felt “really good,” Rojas said. ”Everything was on point." The right-hander plans to take his next scheduled turn Sunday or Monday. He left Tuesday’s outing early with a sore hip. ... Between games, 3B Jonathan Villar (calf) was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Tuesday, with a strained right calf. INF Travis Blankenhorn was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. ... OF Brandon Nimmo (left index finger) is expected back next week, Rojas said.

UP NEXT

Mets ace Jacob deGrom (7-2, 0.50 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Saturday against Zach Eflin (2-6, 4.39).

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • BREAKING: Wisconsin beats out Ohio State to land 2022 DL Curtis Neal

    Wisconsin beats out Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, and others for one of the top DL in the class of 2022:

  • Jets agree to terms with offensive tackle Morgan Moses on one-year pact

    The Jets are beefing up their offensive line with the seven-year veteran tackle.

  • Mets takeaways from 2-1 game one win over Phillies, including recovery from wrong side of history

    The Mets recovered after tying some bad history, winning game one of Friday's doubleheader, 2-1, in eight innings.

  • Bryce Harper's solo home run

    Bryce Harper crushes a solo home run into the Phillies bullpen in right-center field to give them a 1-0 lead vs. the Mets in the 6th inning

  • MLB roundup: Phils, Mets split after Aaron Nola's strikeout spree

    Dominic Smith's RBI single in the eighth inning lifted the host New York Mets to a 2-1 victory over the Phillies in the opener of Friday's doubleheader, ruining a historic strikeout performance from Philadelphia's Aaron Nola. The Mets, who were one out away from a 1-0 loss before Francisco Lindor's RBI single in the seventh.

  • Starved for Income? Consider These 4 Funds.

    U.S. government securities yield less than nothing, if you consider the effects of inflation, and stocks are high. Closed-end funds may be one of the few vehicles that can produce steady income.

  • Female underwater photographer: Our world's marine ecosystems are beautiful, but fragile

    Through scuba diving and my camera, I've learned how the ocean is essential to our lives. We need to take care of it.

  • CG: PHI@NYM - 6/25/21

    Condensed Game: Bryce Harper crushed a homer and Odúbel Herrera plated the go-ahead run to lead the Phillies to an eighth-inning 2-1 win

  • What’s the Giants’ worst case scenario along the offensive line?

    The New York Giants are confident in their offensive line but if things don't go as planned, what does the worst case scenario look like?

  • Scott Boras: If traded, Max Scherzer would require an extension from new team

    The Nationals may not need to trade him after their recent win streak, but any deal involving Max Scherzer at the deadline will have to include an extension.

  • Nationals' Joe Ross on Kyle Schwarber's hot streak: 'Fun is an understatement'

    Kyle Schwarber's teammates are simply in awe of what he's doing right now.

  • David Peterson starts for Mets in game two of Friday’s doubleheader against Phillies on SNY

    The Mets (39-31, first in NL East) face the Philadelphia Phillies (34-38, fourth in NL East) for the second half of Friday's doubleheader on SNY.

  • Kyle Schwarber rides torrid home run tear to top of NL leaderboard

    No one in the National League has more home runs than Kyle Schwarber after the left fielder hit his 13th home run in his last 14 games Friday.

  • Lindor's game-tying RBI single

    Francisco Lindor puts the Mets on the board and ties the game at 1 with an RBI single in the bottom of the 7th inning

  • Vlad Jr.'s 25th home run

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launches his 25th home run of the season to center field to give the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 3rd

  • Can Conforto and McNeil spark Francisco Lindor? | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez discuss the continued search for consistency at the plate for Francisco Lindor, and Keith looks at a lineup that now features Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto as one that can help Lindor find more success. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola ties MLB record with 10 consecutive strikeouts vs. Mets

    Tom Seaver's mark of 10 consecutive strikeouts in a single game stood alone for 51 years, until Nola tied it on Friday.

  • Phillies vs. Mets Highlights

    Herrera helps Phillies top Mets in extras, 2-1

  • Kawhi Leonard is nowhere on court, everywhere else for LA

    The Los Angeles Clippers don’t have injured Kawhi Leonard on the court. In the halftime locker room, texting, on the phone, watching from above the floor, all the while analyzing and suggesting ways for his team to get past the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals. Leonard watched with his family from a Staples Center suite Thursday night, when Paul George had 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in a game-high 43 minutes of the Clippers' 106-92 victory.

  • NC State out of College World Series after no-contest declared

    The Wolfpack were forced to make a sudden exit from the College World Series.