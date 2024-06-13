NOLA Gold history: Going to the playoffs and giving you the shirts off their backs

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the first time in franchise history, the New Orleans pro rugby team is headed to the national playoffs.

It’s a moment to picture. And the team is doing just that.

With a fog machine in motion, a couple of players for NOLA Gold Rugby strike a pose.

They are number 12, Jordan Jackson-Hope. And number 10, Rodney Ina.

For them, and the other members of the professional rugby team, it’s picture day.

The man behind the camera is New Orleans photographer Noel Marcantel.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is watching the photo opportunity take place.

The reason for picture day is the jerseys they’re super-modeling. These shirts celebrate the city the team celebrates. The design is a New Orleans tree that’s covered in Mardi Gras beads. The designer behind it all is artist Becky Fos.

It’s a Carnival kind of memory that everybody loves in this corner of Louisiana.

The shirts will be worn and played in twice. And then you can bid on them at an auction. And the money raised goes to the 911 Memorial Stair Climbs.

