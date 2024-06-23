NOLA Gold beats defending champs in last regular-season home game

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — NOLA Gold rugby kept its historic run going with a win in the final regular-season home game at the Shrine on Airline, defeating the defending champs, New England Free Jacks, 27-17. The Gold has already clinched a playoff spot for the first time in the franchise’s history, and are now only two points behind the first-place Free Jacks with one game left.

The Gold got off to a quick start and led 19-3 at half time. The Free Jacks added two tries in the second half. But, the Gold defense held strong late in the game.

“It’s a big one because we know the East runs through Boston,” said team captain Moni Tongauiha. “So, we know this was basically like a finals for us. We know this win was mandatory.”

The NOLA Gold go on the road for their last game of the regular season Saturday, June 29, taking on Old Glory DC at the Maryland Soccerplex in Germantown.

