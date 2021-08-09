Nokia supplies DELTA Fiber with optical transport network to support 400G and beyond

Nokia Oyj
·3 min read

Press Release

Nokia supplies DELTA Fiber with optical transport network to support 400G and beyond

  • High capacity optical network for both core and metro applications will support DELTA Fiber’s aggressive Fiber to the Home (FTTH) rollout in the Netherlands over the next decade

9 August 2021

Espoo, FinlandNokia today announced it has been selected by DELTA Fiber to provide a next-generation optical transport network, based on 400G wavelengths, to handle DELTA Fiber’s increased traffic and further expansion of its FTTH rollout. The high capacity network will offer DELTA Fiber’s customers enhanced service quality and speeds. Furthermore, 400Gbit/s speeds and higher wavelengths enable a simplified network that increases operational and cost efficiency.

To rapidly deploy services to its customers, reduce network total cost of ownership and extend network lifecycles, DELTA Fiber will use the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch platforms, powered by Nokia’s Photonic Service Engine technology. This will support DELTA Fiber’s deployment of a new Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing network, incorporating Nokia’s broad family of Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers, enabling optimized core and metro applications to cover the entire country. The core network build is currently underway to support 19 sites and will be followed by the deployment of metro sites, covering approximately 75 locations.

This deal is part of a broader cooperation with DELTA Fiber to support its expansion plans, which also includes Nokia supplying XGS.PON access network and customer premise equipment.

John Wittekamp, CTO at DELTA Fiber, said: “Nokia’s highly scalable optical transport network will play a critical role in enabling DELTA Fiber to grow with the needs of its customers both today and in the future. With almost a doubling of traffic each year, we have put in place an aggressive goal to roll out FTTH over the next decade. The new network will address the requirements of exponential traffic growth without compromising reliability and resiliency of the network."

Rafael de Fermin, Senior Vice President Europe, IP/Optics, at Nokia, said: “We’re excited to expand our optical relationship with DELTA Fiber and increase Nokia’s footprint overall as its multi-domain supplier. The new optical transport network is key to ensuring a high-performance experience for DELTA Fiber’s customers through its new access networks.”

Resources

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

About DELTA Fiber
DELTA Fiber is one of the fastest growing fiber companies in the Netherlands. About 900,000 addresses throughout the Netherlands are already connected to the DELTA Fiber network, with around 20,000 new connections being added every month. DELTA Fiber's ambition is to provide as many households and companies as possible with access to fast internet. And to grow to 2 million connections by 2025.

DELTA Fiber is owned by the Swedish investment company EQT. Under the DELTA and Caiway brands, the company provides internet at gigabit speeds, interactive TV and fixed and mobile telephony to both consumers and businesses. More than a thousand employees work at DELTA Fiber. www.deltafiber.nl

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com


Recommended Stories

  • BTC and ETH Soar as Total Crypto Market Cap Climbs to $1.8T

    It has been an eventful 24 hours for the crypto market, as front-runners bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) show significant growth. Increases that have brought an additional $140 billion to the market. These gains in turn propel crypto's total market capitalization to $1.8 trillion.

  • This underrated iPhone feature is something you should be using all the time

    Apple every year releases a slew of new iOS features, and as a result, it’s only inevitable that some compelling features will be curiously overlooked. Even to this day, I’m shocked by how many people are completely oblivious to the wonders of AirDrop, an iOS feature that has been around for nearly 10 years now. … The post This underrated iPhone feature is something you should be using all the time appeared first on BGR.

  • Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin breaks down why the London hard fork is so important for the future of ether

    Buterin said the London hard fork paves the way for ethereum's transition to a proof-of-stake system, which would lower its carbon emissions by 99%.

  • Ethereum 2.0: What Is It and Why Is It So Important?

    Ethereum 2.0 comprises a trio of upgrades that will bolster scalability, security and sustainability.

  • Four big Galaxy Z Fold 3 secrets were just confirmed in a huge leak

    We’ve been following Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks for months now, and we already think we know everything there is to know about Samsung’s next foldable handset. All the rumors we’ve seen so far paint the same overall picture. The Fold 3 will be more durable than its predecessor, including stronger glass that can support … The post Four big Galaxy Z Fold 3 secrets were just confirmed in a huge leak appeared first on BGR.

  • Open letter criticizing Apple's plan to scan iPhones for child sexual abuse material attracts 5,000 signatures

    Thousands of people and organizations have asked Apple to rethink its image scans for child sexual abuse material.

  • Apple wants to check your phone for child abuse images – what could possibly go wrong?

    On the surface Apple’s new features sound both sensible and commendable – but they also open a Pandora’s box of privacy and surveillance issues Apple has promoted its commitment to users’ privacy. Photograph: Soumyabrata Roy/Pacific Press/REX/Shutterstock Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday Privacy. That’s (no longer) iPhone. Apple, which has spent big bucks on ad campaigns boasting about how much it values its users privacy, is about to st

  • Water pipes could be used to transport broadband to rural homes

    Water pipes could be used to transport broadband to rural homes as the Government pledges to make the internet as easy to access as drinking water across the UK.

  • These 'exceptional' Bluetooth earbuds are just $49 right now on Amazon

    The wallet-friendly earbuds are a hit among shoppers.

  • Apple criticised for system that detects child abuse

    There are privacy concerns that the system will be expanded to scan phones for political speech.

  • Polygon: The Rising Star Of DeFi Platforms

    Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) saw sudden and intense growth this year and seems to be on its way to competing with major blockchains to host a bigger slice of the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. What Happened: According to The Block data, Polygon saw astronomical growth in the total gross value locked (TVL) in the smart contracts that DeFi protocols operate on: from just over $151,000 at the beginning of the year to over $6.31 billion today, an increase of no less than 4,178,708%. Further test

  • 10 cool tech hacks: Make a AAA battery work as an AA, whisper to Alexa, text with one hand

    Plus, whisper to Alexa without waking your sleeping partner and scan and sign a document using just your iPhone.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

    This weekend's Amazon deals include Samsung earbuds for less than $150 and Glamburg towels 25% off.

  • These 2 Things Make NVIDIA the Best Semiconductor Stock For the 2020s

    There are good reasons for this, and NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) bid for chip architecture licensing leader ARM Holdings embodies the issue. At the same time, Nvidia is pouring vast resources into research and development, and coming up with an expanding suite of cloud-based software as a result. The rulebook is changing for semiconductor industry success, and Nvidia's combo of tech hardware licensing and software makes it the best bet for the 2020s.

  • Apple Asking For More iOS 15 Beta Testers

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is asking for help from iPhone users to test IOS 15 before its anticipated release in the latter half of September. What happened: Apple is trying to enlist additional beta testers to join the ongoing program that is testing iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12 Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. It’s an opportunity to check out the new features while helping “shape Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions and letting us know what you think," according to the Apple email

  • Will Bitcoin Ever Run Out?

    Bitcoin has been around since 2009, but it's only been the last few years where it's been on the map of the average investor. That's likely due to the fact that the price of Bitcoin has absolutely...

  • UK health chief sees 'unfair' pricing for COVID travel tests

    Britain’s competition watchdog said Sunday it will look into the cost of COVID-19 testing for travelers after Health Secretary Sajid Javid complained that high prices for the government-mandated tests were preventing some people from going on vacation. Prices quoted by providers listed on the government website range from 17 pounds ($24) to 250 pounds ($347). Javid said he asked the Competition and Markets Authority to crackdown on “unfair market practices” by test providers.

  • Shiba Inu Devs Deliver on Coin Burn, Price Soars

    In addition, Shiba Inu is going head-to-head with Dogecoin in a Crypto Cup competition hosted by BitForex.

  • Shop huge discounts on HP laptops at this massive back-to-school sale

    Whether it's for gaming, classes or anything in between, HP laptops are discounted at the brand's back-to-school sale

  • Apple will scan iPhones for child sex abuse images, winning praise and raising concerns

    The head of WhatsApp called it "a setback for people's privacy all over the world."