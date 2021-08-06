Jabra's best-selling ANC headphones are on sale for $150 — 40% off on Amazon

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Finding reasonably priced, high-quality over-ear headphones isn't easy, especially when the best-reviewed options retail for upwards of $200.

While products from the likes of Bose and Sony are lauded for their premium quality builds and sound emissions, the reality remains that they're not the most affordable. For instance, the popular Bose 700 active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones currently retail for $379 — a price that is honestly out of reach for many.

If you're looking for a pair that's affordable with premium craftsmanship and sound quality that rivals the best of the best, the Jabra Elite 85h is the one to buy, and it's currently on sale for $150 (that's $100 off its original retail price).

Amazon shoppers rave that these rival Bose in quality and performance. Better yet,these Jabra headphones offer premium quality sound and craftsmanship for a reasonable price.

They also produce the "best wireless calls and music experience" thanks to the SmartSound technology. What's even better is that they automatically adjust depending on your surroundings. So, if it detects an influx of background noise, the device will automatically switch on its Smart-active noise cancelation feature to fill in any gaps.

Another leading factor for these headphones is their impressively long battery life, which can offer up to 36 hours of wireless listening on a single charge (with active noise-canceling turned on). This trumps the much more expensive Bose 700 headphones' 20 hours of wireless battery life.

These Jabra headphones are also feature-packed, boasting water-resistant technology, advanced call quality to block out background and wind noise and a comfortable ear cushion for an easy long-time listening experience.

