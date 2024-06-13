Noel Gallagher reveals x-rated personal demand sent to Manchester City chairman during first meeting

Oasis legend and Manchester icon Noel Gallagher has revealed the x-rated demand he gave to City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak during their first-ever exchange.

Gallagher is one of a number of high-profile fans of the east Manchester club, often spotted at Manchester City matches both at home at the Etihad Stadium, and on the road across England and into Europe.

However, the 57-year-old has been around on the journey supporting City way before their ever-present and globally-renowned success, like many of the club’s hardcore, loyal support stretching way back prior to the turn of the century.

As such, when the time came to see Manchester City taken over by Sheikh Mansour and the Abu Dhabi United Group in September 2008, Gallagher was overjoyed but his ambitions in the immediate term concerning the club were pretty simple.

Speaking exclusively to The Athletic’s Daniel Taylor, Gallagher revealed that during his first in-person exchange with Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, he demanded a “new kit” due to the edition at the time being “f***ing s***.”

“You have to give it to the people who run that club. They don’t f*** about, they go for the best,” Noel Gallagher admitted. “I remember the first time I met Khaldoon (Al Mubarak) and, within five minutes, I was like, ‘Who is this guy? He’s outrageous’.”

He continued, “He was very calmly telling me what he was going to do. We were in the tunnel at City and there was something about the way he spoke that made me go back to my mates and say, ‘They are going to pull this off, you know’.

“There was no hyperbole. Nobody was giving it the big ‘un. It was just, ’We’re going to do this, this and this… all the best players will be coming and, bit by bit, we are going to become the greatest football club in the world’.

“I was like, ‘Can we get a new kit, too? The kit is f***ing s***!’.”

Khaldoon Al Mubarak has spearheaded the success of Manchester City on the ground from the Etihad Campus base in east Manchester, whilst retaining a strong line of communication to Sheikh Mansour over in the middle-east.

Al Mubarak has continuously stressed Mansour’s immense passion for the Manchester City project, as well as football as a whole, and the lead investor in the club sported a club scarf at the 2023 UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul.