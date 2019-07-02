Noel Acciari thanks Bruins and their fans in heartfelt Instagram post originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

After growing up in Rhode Island, attending Providence College and spending four years in the Boston Bruins' organization, Noel Acciari is finally moving on from New England.

The free-agent forward agreed to terms with the Florida Panthers on a three-year deal worth $5 million Monday, ending his tenure in Boston.

And while the Panthers presents an exciting opportunity for Acciari, the 27-year-old holds the Bruins close to his heart. Here's Acciari's message for the B's and their fans on Instagram:

Acciari had broken through as a reliable, physical bottom-six forward in Boston, playing in 132 games for the B's over the last two seasons and contributing to Boston's 2019 Stanley Cup Final run with two goals and two assists in the playoffs.

But as he explained to NHL Network on Monday, Florida will offer Acciari the chance to advance his career.

"I am very excited for this upcoming season and the next three years. I think we're going to have a good team."



Noel Acciari joined #NHLTonight to discuss his new contract with the @FlaPanthers. #NHLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/R5UZLMDkhU



— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) July 1, 2019

The Bruins made a few minor moves on the first day of free agency Monday, but general manager Don Sweeney suggested a big splash isn't coming as they aim to get back to the Cup Final in 2020.

