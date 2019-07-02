Noel Acciari thanks Bruins and their fans in heartfelt Instagram post
Noel Acciari thanks Bruins and their fans in heartfelt Instagram post originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com
After growing up in Rhode Island, attending Providence College and spending four years in the Boston Bruins' organization, Noel Acciari is finally moving on from New England.
The free-agent forward agreed to terms with the Florida Panthers on a three-year deal worth $5 million Monday, ending his tenure in Boston.
And while the Panthers presents an exciting opportunity for Acciari, the 27-year-old holds the Bruins close to his heart. Here's Acciari's message for the B's and their fans on Instagram:
I am so fortunate to have called Boston my home for the last four years. From the moment I entered the locker room I felt the brotherhood. These teammates became my family. Thank you to the organization for believing in a young kid with a dream of playing in the NHL. And to the Boston fans, thank you for supporting me during my time as a Bruin. The memories in this city will last a lifetime. My family and I are so excited for the next chapter in life as a Florida Panther!
A post shared by Noel Acciari (@noelacciari) on Jul 1, 2019 at 8:35pm PDT
Acciari had broken through as a reliable, physical bottom-six forward in Boston, playing in 132 games for the B's over the last two seasons and contributing to Boston's 2019 Stanley Cup Final run with two goals and two assists in the playoffs.
But as he explained to NHL Network on Monday, Florida will offer Acciari the chance to advance his career.
"I am very excited for this upcoming season and the next three years. I think we're going to have a good team."
Noel Acciari joined #NHLTonight to discuss his new contract with the @FlaPanthers. #NHLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/R5UZLMDkhU
— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) July 1, 2019
The Bruins made a few minor moves on the first day of free agency Monday, but general manager Don Sweeney suggested a big splash isn't coming as they aim to get back to the Cup Final in 2020.
