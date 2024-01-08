NoCo Nine: Torgy tournament, Rocky basketball, PSD hockey lead best in local preps

Welcome to the 2024 portion of the high school sports season.

It was an abbreviated week of action, but we finally got some local prep sports to kick off the new year after a two-week holiday break.

There was plenty happening in the Fort Collins area, from an annual wrestling tradition to hoops on the hardwood and a local team holding the top spot on the ice.

Here are the best things we saw in Fort Collins-area high school sports over the past week:

Windsor wins annual Torgy tournament

On Saturday, Fort Collins High School hosted the annual Arnold Torgerson Memorial, named after the Lambkins' longtime head coach.

It's always a strong field and a sign wrestling season is hitting its stride in the new year.

Santi Fernandez of Windsor High School poses on the podium after the Arnold Torgerson Memorial tournament on Saturday at Fort Collins High School. Fernandez took first place in the 165 lbs. weight class.

Windsor won the 2024 edition with a team score of 186 points. That total included three wrestlers winning weight-class titles:

James Pantoja (113 pounds)

Santi Fernandez (165)

Evan Perez (190)

The Wizards also had six other wrestlers place in the top four for podium finishes, part of a deep roster that showed again why it can compete for a Class 4A title next month.

Rocky girls post pair of program sweeps

It was a big week right out of the gate in 2024 for the Rocky Mountain girls basketball team.

The Lobos earned a pair of program sweeps across the varsity and sub-varsity squads against Greeley Central and Loveland.

Rocky was dominant in the varsity wins, winning 70-31 and 77-31 behind a combined 43 points from star guard Sara Chicco.

They're No. 1: PSD hockey

The Poudre School District hockey team enjoyed a week as the No. 1 team in Colorado Class 5A.

The Stars were the top-rated team last week in CHSAA's seeding index after a 5-2 start.

Though they're now at No. 3 after wins by Valor Christian and Regis Jesuit, PSD is a contender in a remarkable bounceback season after going 3-13-1 last year.

The PSD Stars are now ranked #1 in the CHSAA selection and Seeding Index ⭐️ @psd_starshockeyvarsity pic.twitter.com/CDsAWSnZfr — PSD Athletics Official (@PSD_ATHLETICS) January 4, 2024

Windsor boys handle tough 6A slate

The Windsor boys basketball team looks like a serious threat for another deep run in the 5A playoffs after making the Final Four last season.

The Wizards wrapped up nonconference play with a challenging slate of games vs. 6A opponents after the new year.

They passed the tests, beating Cherokee Trail and Legend by 21 points each and dropping a close game to 6A No. 5 Eaglecrest on the road.

Another big road win tonight for our guys against Legend! Wizards finish out the week on Saturday vs Eaglecrest! We are Windsor! 🏀🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/6J7Y98lGu0 — Windsor Basketball (@WindsorHSHoops) January 5, 2024

Fort Collins wrestlers take Torgy titles

Windsor wasn't the only strong local showing at the Torgy.

The host Lambkins earned a top-five team finish with 120.5 points behind weight-class wins for Wade Suckow (157) and Ben Rios (285). Jude Miller (150) and Beckett Cropp (165) also earned runner-up spots, while Sorin Sierra took third at 144.

Other local notable finishes included:

Connor Jacquot, Fossil Ridge (2nd at 190)

Tanner Gray, Wellington (3rd, 285)

Bannock Paolucci, Poudre (3rd, 120)

Ryder Clarkson, Poudre (3rd, 190)

Alex Husen, Fossil Ridge (4th, 144)

PSD skiing to host home race in Windsor

The PSD ski program has hosted a "home" race for the last three seasons, but it's been all the way up in Gould, nearly 80 miles from Fort Collins.

The Stars will get a chance to host one closer to home this year, as they host the Showdown at Hoedown Hill at the new Windsor ski area Wednesday.

It's another big moment for the program to start the season after a breakthrough year in 2023 that included the program's first all-state performers.

Swimmers kick off sprint to state

It's a sprint to the state championship finish for girls swimming, with the state meet barely a month away.

Poudre and Fort Collins opened the 2024 calendar year with a multi-dual meet vs. Brighton and Legacy.

The Lambkins tallied 136 points and the Impalas had 124. They combined for 10 top-five finishes, led by Poudre's Sarah Lindquist winning the one-meter dive event.

Play of the Week: Rocky Mountain backboard alley-oop

Our NoCo Nine Play of the Week goes to Rocky Mountain boys basketball's off-the-backboard alley-oop from Avantae Hood to Daniel Mbadinga!

In Friday's game against Loveland, Hood led a 3-on-1 fast break and threw a pass off the backboard to a trailing Mbadinga, who threw the dunk down in emphatic fashion.

It was part of a key 64-52 road win for the Lobos, who are now 1-0 in league play.

@RMHSLOBOS earn the win against Loveland tonight on the road. Gritty win by the Lobos and fun to watch! Check out this highlight of Avantae Hood to Daniel Mbadinga! Go Bo’s!! @PSD_ATHLETICS @CHSAANow @9Preps @ColoradoanSpts pic.twitter.com/gLw0DKYU7q — RMHS Athletics (@LoBo_Athletics) January 6, 2024

Games of the Week: Jan. 8-13

Girls basketball: Rocky Mountain at Timnath (Wednesday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m.): This is an intriguing local cross-classification game, as both squads have jumped out to strong starts. Watch the guard play, as the Lobos' pair of Chicco and Kenna Wagner will face Timnath's Gretchen Deines and Tiana Guzman.

PSD skiing: Showdown at Hoedown (Wednesday, Jan. 10, 10:30 a.m.): The Stars will host the first-ever high-school CHSAA ski race on the Front Range at Windsor's new ski area.

Boys basketball: Longmont at Windsor (Wednesday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m.): The Wizards begin league play against a 7-3 Longmont squad that presented challenges for Windsor a year ago.

