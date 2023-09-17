Noche UFC video: Roman Kopylov folds bloodied Josh Fremd to extend KO streak
Roman Kopylov extended his consecutive UFC knockout streak to four on Saturday when he brutalized Josh Fremd at Noche UFC.
Kopylov (12-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) continued to show striking excellence inside the octagon in the middleweight bout at T-Mobile Arena, battering and bloodying the face of Fremd (11-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC) before closing the show with a nasty body shot at the 4:44 mark of Round 2.
The Russian now has the second-longest active streak of consecutive knockouts under the UFC banner, trailing only heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich.
After an 0-2 start with the promotion, Kopylov credited his success to a change in gym and coaching staff.
“The fight went exactly how we expected,” Kopylov said in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “This is what we wanted. This is what we practiced. My coach said, ‘You have to finish him in the second round.’ That’s what I did.”
Up-to-the-minute Noche UFC results include:
Roman Kopylov def. Josh Fremd via TKO (body punch) – Round 2, 4:44
Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda declared no contest (referee stoppage overturned) – Round 1, 3:47
Tracy Cortez def. Jasmine Jasudavicius via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Charlie Campbell def. Alex Reyes via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:38
Josefine Knutsson def. Marnic Mann via unanimous decision (30-24, 30-25, 30-27)
