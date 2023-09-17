Noche UFC video: Loopy Godinez dominates Elise Reed, ends fight with rear-naked choke

LAS VEGAS – Loopy Godinez put on quite the show on Saturday night.

The UFC women’s strawweight dominated Elise Reed and then finished her with a rear-naked choke in the preliminary card of Noche UFC at T-Mobile Arena.

Godinez (10-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) dropped Reed (7-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) and nearly submitted her with an armbar in the first round. Although Reed would see out the round, things only got worse in the second frame. Godinez continued to light up Reed on the feet and eventually took the fight to the ground to win by submission from a tight rear-naked choke.

You can watch the video of the finish below (via X):

LOOPY GODINEZ PUT ON A CLINIC 😤 #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/m8FI57wq1G — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 17, 2023

With this win, the 30-year-old is now on a three-fight winning streak and 5-1 in her past six fights. This was her first full camp under Lobo Gym alongside UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso.

Up-to-the-minute Noche UFC results include:

Loopy Godinez def. Elise Reed via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 3:38

Roman Kopylov def. Josh Fremd via TKO (body punch) – Round 2, 4:44

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda declared no contest (referee stoppage overturned) – Round 1, 3:47

Tracy Cortez def. Jasmine Jasudavicius via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Charlie Campbell def. Alex Reyes via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:38

Josefine Knutsson def. Marnic Mann via unanimous decision (30-24, 30-25, 30-27)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Noche UFC.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie