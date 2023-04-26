Nobody wants to do mock drafts for the pick-less Browns

For many years, the NFL draft was the Super Bowl for fans of the Cleveland Browns. Now, however, as the team lacks both a first and second round pick for the second straight year (after trading back on the clock a year ago), the 2023 NFL draft does not carry much luster for the Cleveland faithful.

According to PFF, mock drafts done for the Browns are in the bottom five of every team in the NFL. They are accompanied by four other teams without first round picks. Do not look for this to change next year either, as the Browns are without a first round pick until the 2025 NFL draft.

Which fanbases have been mock drafting the most? 👀 Be the GM for your team: https://t.co/YXqHIJgiyj pic.twitter.com/ouCFwv2gb1 — PFF (@PFF) April 26, 2023

