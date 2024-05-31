“Nobody has told me” – Girona boss reveals planned Manchester City discussions surrounding key pair

Manchester City officials are set to hold crunch talks with Girona surrounding the balance of the La Liga squad for next season.

The Spanish side will compete in the UEFA Champions League next season, after an incredible La Liga campaign saw Girona land a third place finish, ahead of Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Girona suffered just seven La Liga defeats, and despite finishing 14 points behind leaders Real Madrid, provided stiff competition to Carlo Ancelotti’s team during the opening months of the season.

The Catalan club have constructed an impressive squad, with the City Football Group network playing an influential role with the additions of both Savio and Yan Couto.

The Brazilian pair have been subject to transfer interest as a result of their performances, with Manchester City expected to complete the permanent signing of Savio in a £43 million deal this summer.

Savio registered 19 direct goal involvements in 37 La Liga appearances – scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists last season.

The forward is currently owned by fellow City Football Group club ES Troyes but could return to Girona next season following a move to the Etihad Stadium, dependent on performances in pre-season for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Menwhile Couto, who is owned directly by the Sky Blues, has been linked with a blockbuster move to Real Madrid this summer.

Girona boss Michel has revealed that he would like to retain the Brazilian duo, but has admitted that a decision is yet to be taken.

“Nobody has told me that it is impossible for them (Couto and Savio) to be here next year. I don’t know. If they haven’t said anything to me it’s because it’s possible.

“With this squad, if a high percentage of players continues, we can continue at the top of the table. I am convinced.”

Michel himself has recently been linked with a City Football Group switch, with the 48-year-old emerging as a potential successor for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in 2025, should the Catalan depart at the end of his current contract.