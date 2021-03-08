Nobody was more excited about Micah Hyde’s extension than Jordan Poyer

On Friday, the Bills inked safety Micah Hyde to a two-year extension.

Safety Jordan Poyer was over the moon about it.

Poyer, who signed a two-year extension himself last offseason, has his partner in crime next to him for the next couple of seasons now. He took his excitement to social media via his Twitter account:

Yessirrrrrssskkkiiiii!!!!! LFG my brother! I’m hype AF!!!!!!! 23×21 back for a couple more!!!! 🔥 https://t.co/YEQM16sJaS — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) March 5, 2021

Not only did the news get Poyer up out of his seat, a simple GIF image of the pair did as well. Poyer was a big fan of this one:

Ayeee this gif live 🙌🏾 https://t.co/ZYBMvP03CH — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) March 5, 2021

Naturally Poyer has reason to be happy as well. Pro Football Focus has often touted the duo as a pair that ranks amongst the best safeties in the NFL. Not only that, them being together is important, too. PFF has suggested that the way these two play relies on each other, having suggested that they wouldn’t be as good if they weren’t playing together and that they fit together like the perfect glove.

Regardless, the Bills also signed cornerback Tre’Davious White to an extension last season… so every cornerstone in Buffalo’s secondary is locked in for the foreseeable future. A very good thing.

