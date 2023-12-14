'Nobody is more deserving': Old Colony coach receives statewide and regional awards

ROCHESTER — The first thing Brandon Mendez did when he received an email saying that he had been named the MIAA Football Coach of the Year for 2022-23 was reach out to Old Colony athletic director Matt Trahan.

“I sent it to Matt and said, ‘Is this real?’” recalled Mendez.

It was.

Mendez just became the first Old Colony coach in the school’s history to receive the honor.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” Trahan said. “He’s absolutely deserving.”

Mendez was recently recognized along with the Coach of the Year Award winners from other sports during a ceremony held in Milford by the MIAA.

Old Colony football head coach Brandon Mendez was recently named the MIAA Coach of the Year for 2022-23.

“It was an honor to be there,” said Mendez. “As a school and as a football program, it’s a reflection of the amount of work everyone involved has put in.

“I can’t say enough about the kids, their effort and their dedication. They’ve all bought into what we’re doing.”

Under Mendez’s direction, the Cougars enjoyed one of their best seasons in school history in 2022, reaching the Div. 8 Final Four for the first time in school history and finishing with an overall record of 10-2. Old Colony captured its second straight Mayflower Athletic Conference crown and had big wins over GNB Voc-Tech and Blue Hills during the regular season.

“On the field stuff, it’s great. What we’re doing is working,” Mendez said. “We’re continuing to push the envelope and take on new challenges. We’re seeing success with wins and loses and that breeds more success.”

Old Colony coach Brandon Mendez sprints to the team following their 48-20 victory over Wareham.

On the same day he was honored by the MIAA, Mendez learned he was also named the 2022-23 Football Coach of the Year for Section I, which includes all of the New England states as well as New Jersey and New York.

“Nobody is more deserving,” said Trahan, noting that Mendez is now up for the national award as one of eight section winners for high school football.

“It’s staggering at the moment,” Mendez said. “I don’t know if I've taken a picture of it in my head. I’m sure when I’m done coaching, I’ll look back at it and say, ‘It was a heck of a thing.’”

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Introducing 17 players nominated for the 2023 Otto Graham Award

Through these prestigious awards, Old Colony has been put on the map in the state and beyond.

“It’s something we’ve been looking at for years; trying to break the narrative of a small, vocational school. We want to show that good teams and good athletes can come out of a school like ours.

“I’m happy that a spotlight gets shined on our team and our school. We just want to be mentioned with everyone else and we’re there.”

While the wins and titles are great, Mendez said he’s most proud of his players for their contributions off the field.

“The goals I set out for when I first became a head coach were having players that you have good relationships with and players that lead each other,” he said. “Focusing on the student-athlete as a whole with the student first and athlete second. All of our kids pass all their classes and they don’t get in trouble in school.

“They want to be productive members of the community. Wins and losses are a byproduct of that mentality.”

2023 SEASON STATS: Every SouthCoast high school football player that scored a point this year

Trahan added, “He’s holding them accountable. He treats them like young adults. They don't want to ever let him down. He’s in a relationship with every kid in that program.”

Old Colony junior Max Finney said that he respects Mendez.

“He shows us 100% respect so we have to show him the same thing back,” he said. “He treats us like men. One of the biggest things is he doesn’t just impact you as a football player, but as a person in general.”

Old Colony Coach Brandon Mendez gives the offensive player of the game to Stu Burnham after the team's game against Tri-County.

Old Colony junior Chase Lafountain agreed.

“He’s a great mentor,” he said. “He’s a great example to all of us. I think he’s developed me into the person I am now.”

Mendez’s strong relationships with his players allows him to get the most out of each and every one of them.

“He’s brilliant,” Trahan said. “He knows what he’s got and what he needs to win. It’s pretty remarkable.”

But a humble Mendez won’t take any of the credit.

“He never wants to be in the limelight,” Trahan said. “He’ll always defer to the assistant coaches and the kids and what they’ve done.”

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Old Colony's Brandon Mendez named MIAA and Section I coach of the Year