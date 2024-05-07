'Nobody expected this' - Dortmund target Wembley win

Borussia Dortmund have a chance of becoming European champions for a second time after beating Juventus 3-1 in the 1997 final [Reuters]

Despite a disappointing domestic campaign, Borussia Dortmund are one game away from becoming European champions for the second time in their history.

Edin Terzic's side produced a superb team performance to beat Paris St-Germain 1-0 in Tuesday's semi-final second leg to complete a 2-0 aggregate victory.

Dortmund, fifth in the Bundesliga, will face either fellow German side Bayern Munich or Spanish champions Real Madrid in the final at Wembley on 1 June.

Defender Mats Hummels, who scored the only goal at Parc des Princes, feels his side are confident of winning the Champions League for the first time since 1997.

"Since the second match of the group stage, we've believed we can prevail - and I don't see why we shouldn't win at Wembley," said the 35-year-old. "We were able to take so much pace out of the game and atmosphere out of the stadium. That was our recipe for success.

"I’ve scored far too few Champions League goals in my career, just five. Now is a good time to add to that number."

Hummels was part of the Dortmund side that lost 2-1 to Bayern in May 2013, the last time Wembley hosted a Champions League final.

He was instrumental in his side's superb defensive performance as French champions PSG could not find a way through, despite hitting the woodwork on six occasions over the two legs.

"We suffered a lot, but how we won the game, no-one will ask tomorrow," added Dortmund forward Marco Reus, whose last game for the club after 12 years could be at Wembley.

"Shots against the post won’t matter tomorrow. What counts is that Borussia Dortmund are in the final again. Nobody expected this. It's just incredible."

Dortmund reaching final 'a triumph for football'

Dortmund were drawn in a tough group with PSG, AC Milan and Newcastle, but Terzic's team finished top, before eliminating PSV Eindhoven in the last 16 and Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals.

"Nobody fancied Dortmund in the group of death, they were the weakest team, but they got some big wins," said ex-England midfielder Owen Hargreaves on TNT Sports.

"Dortmund found a way of being there without any superstars. Terzic has done a fantastic job to find solutions."

Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist, also on TNT Sports, called Dortmund's display "a tactical masterclass" and said: "What a performance over the 180 minutes. Dortmund were organised, they knew they would get one or two chances and the two centre-backs were outstanding.

"They did enough to be dangerous on the break and it has been a triumph for football. I'm thrilled for Dortmund, they play for each other. We saw what a relationship they have with their fans, the way they celebrate with them - they're a proper club."

Dortmund narrowly missed out on the Bundesliga title in 2022-23 as they only drew 2-2 at home against Mainz on the last day, as Bayern won the league on goal difference.

Terzic was delighted his side could repay the supporters after that heartbreak and said: "I'm happy we can now give something back to the fans. We've grown with every game and eventually realised we could be the team that surprises everyone.

"Before the first game against PSV, we talked about how short the journey to London could be. This is a very proud moment for us and the dream is not over yet."