Noblesville teen finishes 2nd to gold medalist in 800 freestyle at USA Swimming Trials

INDIANAPOLIS – It wasn’t long ago that Luke Whitlock had such an undistinguished resume that he couldn’t make a junior nationals cut. And 1,000 swimmers a year can manage that.

Now Whitlock, an 18-year-old from Noblesville, is headed to the Paris Olympics. Moreover, he is chasing the Olympic gold medalist.

That defending champion, Bobby Finke, won the 800-meter freestyle in 7:44.42 Tuesday on Night 2 of the U.S. Olympic Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium. Yet clipping at his heels was an upstart Hoosier teenager

Whitclock’s time was 7:45.19, breaking a national 17-18 record of 7:48.09 set by Larsen Jensen at the 2003 World Championships. Whitlock was just off the world junior record of 7:43.37 set by Lorenzo Galossi of Italy in 2022.

Whitlock prefaced his breakout swim by leading heats of the 400 freestyle Saturday and finishing fifth in the final.

He became the record sixth swimmer out of Indiana high schools to make the Olympic team this week.

He was just 15th in the 500-yard freestyle as a Noblesville High School freshman in 2021. He reasoned he was better at longer distances, joined Fishers Area Swimming Tigers, and has thrived in that program.

Regan Smith sets world record

Regan Smith set a world record of 57.13 in final of the women’s 100-meter backstroke. Previous record of 57.33 was set by Australia’s Kaylee McKeown last year. Smith lowered her own American record of 57.47 from Monday’s semifinals.

It was the second world record of the trials, following Gretchen Walsh’s in the 100 butterfly. Smith was third in that race – and became fifth-fastest in history – but did not make the team because only the top two are selected.

In semifinals of the men’s 100 freestyle, Chris Guiliano had the top time of 47.25, becoming third-fastest American ever. Jack Alexey was second in 47.33 and Caeleb Dressel, winner of five gold medals at the 2021 Olympics, third in 47.53. Alexey clocked 47.08 in the heats, just .12 off Dressel’s American record.

Carmel swimmers struggle in prelims

It was a rough prelims session for Carmel swimmers:

>> Aaron Shackell, first in the 400 freestyle and eighth in the 200 free, was 41st in the 200 butterfly in 2:00.97. He was seeded seventh.

>> Kayla Han, fourth in the 400 freestyle, was 27th in the 1,500 freestyle in 16:47.50. She was seeded eighth in 16:16.94.

>> Alex Shackell, sixth in the 200 freestyle, scratched out of the 100 free. She was seeded 11th at 54.08, and it took 54.72 to be among the 16 semifinalists. She has prelims of the 200 butterfly Wednesday.

>> In semifinals of the 100 freestyle, Drew Kibler was 15th in 48.90. He was third in the 200 freestyle Monday to secure a spot on the team.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Noblesville teen finishes 2nd to gold medalist at USA Swimming Trials