Noblesville teen could help IU swimmer land spot on USA Swimming Olympic team

In Sunday’s 1,500-meter freestyle at the U.S. Olympic Trials, Luke Whitlock might not only be trying to secure an Olympic berth for himself, but also for fellow Hoosier Blake Pieroni.

The 18-year-old Whitlock, of Noblesville, made the team Wednesday by finishing second to Bobby Finke in the 800-meter freestyle at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Countries are limited to 26 swimmers per gender for the Paris Olympics, and USA Swimming prioritizes second-place swimmers and the top four in 100 and 200 freestyles. Those finishing fifth and sixth in the 100 and 200 freestyles are selected for relays if the team isn’t over the limit.

Robert Finke hugs Luke Whitlock after finishing first and second respectively in the 800-meter freestyle final Tuesday, June 18, 2024, during the fourth day of competition for the U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The U.S. men’s team is getting close to the limit. Whitlock doubling up in the 1,500 freestyle frees up a spot for Pieroni.

Pieroni, 28, a former Indiana University swimmer and state champion at Chesterton High School, came out of a retirement in a bid to make a third Olympics. He was sixth in the 200 freestyle. Coincidentally, he is pitted against Matt King, who was sixth in the 100 freestyle — and is transferring to IU.

If there is one spot left for a sixth-place swimmer, it goes to King, who has a tiebreaker over Pieroni on world ranking.

In prelims of the 1,500 freestyle Saturday, Finke was the fastest qualifier in14:59.04.

Next were David Johnston, 15:02.42; Charlie Clark 15:04.77, and Whitlock, 15:07.36.

Three swimmers from Indiana high schools competed in heats of the women’s 50 freestyle:

IU’s Kristina Paegle (Bloomington South), 24.80 for ninth (seeded 13th); Julie Mishler (Wawasee), 25.34 for 25th (seeded 18th); Lily Christianson (Penn), 25.43 for 32nd (seeded 43rd).

