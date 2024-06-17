Noblesville DE Israel Oladipupo commits to Boston College after 'pretty hectic process.'

Considering Israel Oladipupo has just two years of experience playing the sport, his best football is likely in front of him.

Boston College is counting on it.

Oladipupo, a 6-3, 235-pound outside linebacker from Noblesville, committed to Boston College following a weekend official visit. His commitment followed official visits to Indiana and Oklahoma State earlier this month. Oladipupo was scheduled to take an official visit to Duke next weekend.

Noblesville edge rusher Israel Oladipupo committed to Boston College following a weekend official visit.

“It was a close race for me between Boston College and Duke,” Oladipupo said. “I want to pursue something in the medical field and I also heard about the alumni connection coming out of Boston College. I just loved the school and my parents loved it, too.”

More recruiting: With almost no football experience, Avon's Enoch Atewogbola rises to B1G recruit

More: Zionsville's Eugene Hilton Jr., son of former Colts' WR T.Y. Hilton, commits to Wisconsin

Oladipupo is a native of Nigeria who came to the United States when he was 9 years old. He did not play football until coming to Noblesville from North Central the second semester of his freshman year. Oladipupo was second on his team in tackles as a junior with 75, including 6 ½ for a loss and two sacks.

“I’m still getting used to mechanics and learning about formation and stuff,” he said. “I’ve watched a lot and I’m learning a lot.”

Oladipupo is ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 18 player in the state by 247Sports. His primary recruiter was defensive line coach Jeff Comissiong, who returned to Boston College this year after a previous stint with the Eagles from 2007-12.

“They see me as an edge rusher and like my versatility,” Oladipupo said. “I can rush the passer and drop in coverage.”

Noblesville edge rusher Israel Oladipupo committed to Boston College following a weekend official visit.

Oladipupo, whose parents are both nurses, did not expect his recruitment to explode so quickly; in addition to Boston College, Duke, Indiana and Oklahoma State, his offers included Wisconsin, Liberty and most of the Mid-American Conference.

“It was pretty tough to navigate,” Oladipupo said of the recruiting process. “I got my first couple offers during college combine day when I was a sophomore. It was a pretty hectic process. It made it tough to call those other coaches when I committed to Boston College."

Former Penn State and Houston Texans’ coach Bill O’Brien was hired as the new Boston College coach in February.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana edge rusher Israel Oladipupo picks Boston College football