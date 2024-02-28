Noble Johnson to miss Clemson spring practice with injury in accident that led to reckless driving charge

CLEMSON – Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney announced Wednesday that wide receiver Noble Johnson will be out for spring practice due to an injury related to his car accident earlier this month that led to him being charged with reckless driving.

According to the Clemson University Police Department incident report, Johnson was driving around 71 mph in a 35-mph zone near Clemson's campus at 6:12 a.m. on Feb. 14 when his car struck another vehicle.

He was the second Clemson football player to receive criminal changes this month, joining defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart. Capehart was charged Feb. 6 with unlawful possession of a firearm on university property, but his case was dismissed Feb. 21.

"Two incredibly disappointing situations," Swinney said. "Two good kids. Two learning opportunities for both of them."

Johnson, along with the driver and passenger in the other vehicle were transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital because of injuries. After investigating the incident, CUPD issued a reckless driving arrest warrant for Johnson five days later, and he turned himself in.

South Carolina law states that if a person is found guilty of reckless driving, the person will "be punished by a fine of not less than $25 nor more than $200 or by imprisonment for not more than 30 days."

Johnson posted a $440 bond, per Pickens County court records, and is scheduled to appear in court on the charge on March 13. His case is listed as a misdemeanor.

Johnson, who is from Rockwell, Texas, appeared in four games and played 13 offensive snaps in 2023. One of Clemson's biggest unknowns is its wide-receiver room, and he will to make up ground if he's healthy to practice in the summer.

Clemson football began its spring practice Wednesday, and its spring game will take place April 6 at Memorial Stadium.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football: Noble Johnson to miss spring after car crash injury