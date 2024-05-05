Noble holds off Bombers in extra innings to advance to state

May 4—Coming off three scoreless innings heading into extras, Noble needed a big hit and it got one from Bryson Carey.

The Bears' leadoff hitter had already hit a double earlier in the game, but with two outs on the board, a single to short left field seemed to change the momentum. West Randolph was in a full count on the next at-bat before drawing a walk.

Then, Jackson Steeley hit a ground ball to Midwest City's second baseman that was mishandled allowing a run to score. Trevor Hand kept the Bears' offense rolling with a two-RBI single into center field.

A three-run eighth inning helped Noble hold on for a 4-1 win and advance to its fourth straight state tournament.

The Bears lost to Midwest City by that same score two days earlier. Facing elimination in their home regional, Noble pulled off back-to-back wins against Guymon and Midwest City to advance to the championship game.

Starting pitcher Colten Williams held the Bombers to just one hit and one run over the first six innings of the game. Carey relieved Williams in the seventh and allowed two hits and no runs.

Carey also went 2-3 at the plate with a walk. Randolph and Hand got the Bears only other two hits in the game.

The Bombers had three hits with two coming over the final two innings. They were struck out eight times and were also walked eight times.

