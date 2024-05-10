Noble eliminated by Tahlequah in 5-2 loss

May 9—Noble couldn't overcome a slow day at the plate and were eliminated from the Class 5A state playoffs with a 5-2 loss to Tahlequah.

The Bears allowed just four hits and only had one error, but couldn't keep the Tigers off the base paths. Tahlequah drew seven walks and scored all five of its runs during a four-inning stretch starting in the bottom of the third.

The Bears put pressure on the Tigers early with a two-RBI triple by Trent Shortes in the first frame. Tiger starting pitcher Brayden Northington wouldn't allow another hit and walked just three total batters.

The Tigers tied the game when they stole home in the bottom of the fourth inning. They took the lead two batters later on a bases-loaded walk.

Noble benefitted from a pair of Tahlequah errors in the top of the fifth, but couldn't cash in.

Starting pitcher Weston Randolph threw five innings and struck out six of the 29 batters he faced, but six more were walked and three were hit by pitches.

None of Tahlequah's hits went for extra bases and all four came from different players.

With the win, the Tigers advance to face Duncan in the semifinals on Friday. It was the fourth straight season Noble's season has ended in the first round of the state tournament.

It went 23-20 overall and won six of its final eight games to close out the season.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com